Commandos raid temples, senior monks arrested for embezzlement, robbery

BANGKOK: Some 200 police commandos in coordinated raids on Buddhist temples this morning arrested senior monks including well-known “political monk” Buddha Isara for alleged robbery during the Bangkok Shutdown protests.

Thursday 24 May 2018, 08:55AM

Phra Phrom Dilok, abbot of Wat Sam Phraya, is arrested at his temple in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok, at about 6am today (May 24). Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham / Bangkok Post

The elite forces from the Crime Suppression Division carried search and arrest warrants on 6am raids at Wat Sam Phraya, Wat Sa Ket and Wat Samphanthawong in Bangkok, Wat Onoi in Nakhon Pathom and Wat Kudeethong in Sing Buri.

At Wat Onoi in Kamphaeng Saen district, police arrested the activist abbot Phra Buddha Isara, who gained front-page notoriety in support of the Bangkok Shutdown movement in 2013-14. He was held on a charge of robbery during demonstrations with that group, the People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC).

Phra Phrom Sitthi, abbot of Wat Sa Ket (Golden Mount) in Pomprap Sattruphai district, and Phra Phrom Methee, assistant abbot of Wat Samphanthawong in Sampanthawong district, were at large. They were wanted on charges of embezzlement of temple funds.

Phra Methee Suthikorn and Phra Wichit Thammaporn, assistant abbots of Wat Sa Ket, were arrested.

Police carried arrest warrants for seven monks at Wat Sam Phraya, Wat Sa Ket and Wat Samphanthawong in cases of alleged temple fund embezzlement and money laundering.

All the arrested senior monks were brought to the headquarters of the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok for questioning and prosecution.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

BenPendejo | 24 May 2018 - 13:00:14 

Wow...Corruption in Thailand seems so incredibly deep that it even permeates the very core of Buddhism [the very core of those claiming to be Buddhist -- Ed], leaving the world to see this as a place that is vacant in leadership and integrity, and suitable only for bohemian tourism.

