Comedy Gold: Live stand-up at the Marriott on April 7

Each month, StandUp Asia brings some of the best inter­national comedic talent on the circuit to the Marriott Resort, Merlin Beach; a great way to see the week out and set up the next one the right way.

Monday 1 April 2019, 02:00PM

Tickets at www.ticketflap.com/phuketcomedy-danaalexander

Hair-raising comedy from Dana Alexander.

Ro, the Aussie voted Scottish Comedian Of The Year...

#ShayneHunter

On Sunday, April 7, Dana Alexander, Ro Campbell and Shayne Hunter will take to the stage for a side-splitting evening of original comedy. Here’s what to expect.

Dana Alexander

“Irreverent and revolutionary.” – Now Magazine

Dana Alexander draws her fearless material from her diverse lifestyle and raw life experiences. She began her comedy career at the age of 18 and, thanks to her original and hilarious outlook, was quickly voted as Best Dis­covery by Canada’s Now Magazine.

Before long, she was touring nation­ally with Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Clubs and appearing on numerous television ga­las and radio spots.

In 2011, Alexander moved to the UK where she premiered her one-woman show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, receiving rave reviews and nominations, including Best Comic and Best International Act from Chortle and Black Comedy Awards. Soon after, she was featured on BBC television programmes Russell Howard’s Good News, Edinburgh Comedy Fest and The Culture Show as well as Canada’s popular stand-up show Comedy Now.

Alexander has been named in the top 10 comedians three years running by Now Magazine and has performed in more than 40 countries worldwide.

Ro Campbell

“Great stand-up and exceptional story teller.” – The Skinny

Ro Campbell found himself first im­mersed in the world of stand-up whilst rigging venues at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2004. After a 12-year hiatus from the stage, he decided it was time to return. Since then, the UK-based Aussie has wowed audiences in over 40 coun­tries with his relentlessly entertaining brand of cheeky, slightly dark humour that “shoots straight to the funny bone” (Adelaide Fringe).

Laguna Golf Phuket

Campbell has made numerous solo show appearances, including Glasgow International Comedy Festival, NZ Comedy Festival, Adelaide Fringe, Perth Fringeworld and Melbourne Internation­al Comedy Festival and has performed at the last 12 Edinburgh Festivals. He has made The Scotsman’s pick of Best Jokes of The Fringe and was crowned Scottish Comedian Of The Year.

Campbell has supported Live At The Apollo star Tom Stade and Edinburgh-award winner Russell Kane on numer­ous tour dates, opened for Kevin Bridg­es and acted in the 1988 Emmy-award winning film Captain Johnno.

Shayne Hunter

“One of the Australia’s most original and interesting voices” – Brisbane Pow­erhouse

In 2010, Shayne Hunter was selected for the prestigious Melbourne Interna­tional Comedy Festival Comedy Zone. He toured every capital city, constantly sharpening his stand-up skills on the road, and became one of Australia’s most original and interesting voices.

Last year, after stepping back from the mic and focusing his energy and voice as a political activist, Hunter made a powerful return to the comedy circuit, debuting his show Blaze Against The Machine at the Brisbane Comedy Festival, Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Sydney Comedy Festival.

Hunter’s smart, poignant and social­ly aware comedy pushes boundaries in any setting. His biting, big-laugh per­spective on life can be vicious and raw, but it’s always hilarious. Not only will he make you laugh, but he will make you think.

Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. Early bird tickets are on sale now from B350. B600 at the door. Get your tickets here.

 

 

 

