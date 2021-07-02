‘Colourful Phuket’ festival to welcome Sandbox tourists

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Government and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will together hold a month-long festival in Patong and Phuket Town under the banner “Colourful Phuket” to welcome tourists to Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

By The Phuket News

Friday 2 July 2021, 05:55PM

The month-long festival will include fireworks and fire shows at Patong Beach. Image: Phuket Info Center

The grand opening of the festival will be held on Patong Beach tomorrow (July 3), with another major event being held in the Phuket Old Town area on Sunday.

At the popular Patong Beach tomorrow, there will be local food trucks starting from 3pm, as well as fireworks and fire shows, from 7:30pm to 8pm, the Phuket Provincial Government announced through a notice this afternoon.

On Sunday (July 4), from 7:30pm to 8pm, there will be a light and sound show (on the schedule listed as a “projection mapping show”) at the “Peranakannitat” Museum Phuket in Phuket Town.

After the grand opening, art works and markets will be set up through the month of July at different locations across the island, as follows:

July 3-9: Colourful art installations at Old Town District and Patong Beach along with local food trucks and mini concerts.

July 10-16: Surf and Sea-sport activities with colourful photogenic displays at Kata Beach. Sunset yoga at Promthep Cape.

July: 17-23: Digital Art installations and Street Music at Patong Beach.

July 24-31: Projection Mapping Art and Street Music at Old Town District.