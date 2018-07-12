Collective Series Session 13 - Miami Vice

Start From: Saturday 14 July 2018, 06:00PM to Saturday 14 July 2018, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Kata Rocks Collective Series 13 returns on 14 July with a ‘Miami Vice’ themed event, featuring four handcrafted 80’s themed signature beverages, pan-Latin American cuisine, pastel colors and the retro-chic sounds. Musical entertainment will be provided by DJ Shane OB, one of Phuket's top DJs, who will spin an eclectic mix of Latin salsa, new releases, 80s hits and special re-mixed dance tracks. Priced at THB 2,100 net per guest and include free flow of food and beverages from 6 to 8pm. The party continues till late, additional beverages are available at the special price of THB 250 net after 8pm. Advanced reservations are highly recommended. For booking enquiries, please contact the hotel directly at +66 (0) 76 370 777 or email dining@katarocks.com today. Visit http://bit.ly/KRCS_13 for more information.