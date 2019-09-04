Collective Series 16 – Mamma Mia, The Party Edition

Kata Rocks
Start From: Saturday 5 October 2019, 06:00PM to Saturday 5 October 2019, 10:00PM

Kata Rocks’ Collective Series 16 - Phuket’s most talked about party is back. Featuring a Greek taverna, four signature handcrafted beverages, Mediterranean cuisine, engaging live musical entertainment and hits from supergroup ABBA. Set by the iconic infinity pool, the talented team of mixologists at Kata Rocks have teamed up with Dibuk House, to present four iconic “Mama Mia” inspired mixtures. Price THB 2,200 nett, includes Mediterranean tapas and Greek delicacies, and a selection of six beverages. Space is limited, advance reservation is required. Visit http://bit.ly/KRCS_16 or email dining@katarocks.com for enquiries.

Person : Kata Rocka
Address : Kata Rocks, Kata Beach
Phone : 076 370 777
Website :
http://bit.ly/KRCS_16

 

