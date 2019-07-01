Collective Series 15 – A Red Affair

Start From: Saturday 6 July 2019, 06:30PM to Saturday 6 July 2019, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Kata Rocks’ Collective Series 15 returns on Saturday 6 July 2019 with a seductive ‘A Red Affair’ party that promises to deliver an epic evening of flirtatious fun. Set in a private Sky Pool Villa Penthouse, the event is in partnership with Bangkok's award-winning Eat Me Restaurant showcasing six signature beverages, each inspired by the unique cultural heritage of East Asia's infamous dens of iniquity. Priced at THB 2,200THB per guest inclusive of six refreshing beverages and canapés (from 6:30 to 9 pm) plus entertainment and live DJ. The party continues till late, beverages will be served at the special price of THB 200 net after 8pm. Space is limited so advance reservations are highly recommended. Visit http://bit.ly/2x24BZn for more details or email dining@katarocks.com for enquiries.