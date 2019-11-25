Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Collection of amulets, images of revered historical Thai monk on show in Phuket Town

Collection of amulets, images of revered historical Thai monk on show in Phuket Town

PHUKET: An impressive collection of amulets, carvings and other artworks honouring Somdet Phutthachanto Phromrangsi, one of Thailand’s most revered historical Buddhist monks, is open to public viewing at Wat Khao Rang Samakkhitham, located atop Khao Rang Hill in Phuket Town.

culturereligion
By The Phuket News

Monday 25 November 2019, 01:05PM

Privy Councillor Gen Kampanat Ruddit arrived in Phuket to join temple abbot Phra Khru Mettaphirom in officially opening the collection for viewing on Saturday (Nov 23). Photo: PR Dept

Privy Councillor Gen Kampanat Ruddit arrived in Phuket to join temple abbot Phra Khru Mettaphirom in officially opening the collection for viewing on Saturday (Nov 23). Photo: PR Dept

Privy Councillor Gen Kampanat Ruddit arrived in Phuket to join temple abbot Phra Khru Mettaphirom in officially opening the collection for viewing on Saturday (Nov 23). Photo: PR Dept
Privy Councillor Gen Kampanat Ruddit arrived in Phuket to join temple abbot Phra Khru Mettaphirom in officially opening the collection for viewing on Saturday (Nov 23). Photo: PR Dept
Privy Councillor Gen Kampanat Ruddit arrived in Phuket to join temple abbot Phra Khru Mettaphirom in officially opening the collection for viewing on Saturday (Nov 23). Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit, along with other high-ranking Phuket officials were present for the opening on Saturday (Nov 23). Photo: PR Dept
A host of high-ranking Phuket officials were present for the opening on Saturday (Nov 23). Photo: PR Dept
Privy Councillor Gen Kampanat Ruddit arrived in Phuket to join temple abbot Phra Khru Mettaphirom in officially opening the collection for viewing on Saturday (Nov 23). Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit, along with other high-ranking Phuket officials were present for the opening on Saturday (Nov 23). Photo: PR Dept
The collection Khao Rang Temple opened for public viewing on Saturday (Nov 23). Photo: PR Dept
The collection Khao Rang Temple opened for public viewing on Saturday (Nov 23). Photo: PR Dept

Privy Councillor Gen Kampanat Ruddit arrived in Phuket on Saturday (Nov 23) to join the temple’s abbot, Phra Khru Mettaphirom, in officially opening the collection for viewing.

Somdej Phutthachanto Phromrangsi, better known by the name “ Somdet Toh”, was one of the most famous Buddhist monks during Thailand's Rattanakosin Period and continues to be the most widely known monk in Thailand.

Born in Ayutthaya on April 17, 1788 and passing away on June 22, 1872, at the age of 84, in Bang Khun Phrom, Bangkok, Somdet Toh is widely revered in Thailand as a monk who is believed to have had magical powers. Amulets of his image are widely sought after, and are some of the most widespread religious icons in Bangkok.

Present at the ceremony on Saturday was Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit, along with other high-ranking Phuket officials.

The collection was donated to the temple by Yupin Phansue as the dying wish of her father, Phuket native Phansak Phansue, a strong believer in Somdet Toh who had amassed his collection throughout his lifetime.

The collection features many amulets and carved wooden images of Somdet Toh and other famous monks, as well as the Buddha and decorated images of Hindu gods.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rolling parking bans to be issued as Phuket Town cables go underground |:| November 21
Three arrested for ‘lifting’ Patong motorbike
Electricity outages to hit Rassada, Chalong, Mai Khao
Navy renders assistance to cruise ship stuck on underwater rocks
Hong Kong democracy camp heads for stunning polls win, reports local media
Phuket building collapse company managing director on the run, flees charges
Woman motorbike passenger killed after struck by pickup near airport
Long voter queues as Hong Kong democracy camp seeks poll gains
Mains water supply outage to affect Koh Kaew
Rolling parking bans to be issued as Phuket Town cables go underground
Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding
Disaster officials issue heavy weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast
National labour safety directors assure compensation for victims of Phuket building collapse
Foundation stone laid for statue of Phuket Town founding father

 

Phuket community
Navy renders assistance to cruise ship stuck on underwater rocks

The only death it’s corals reefs, nothing to worry about in Phuket. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

And Gerry, recently called the thai commander-in-Chief other thai people who are not thinking his ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

@Gerry, Do not mix up things. Liking a country has nothing to do with Not liking certain practises/...(Read More)

Chalong Hospital finally opens with limited services, expansion to come in 2020

The south desperately needs full hospital services. The powers that be need to sort out the red tape...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

Plain and simple. You can't justify it. Sad but TIT....(Read More)

Phuket building collapse company managing director on the run, flees charges

Gee, such large fines are sure to put off all the other corrupt businessman from doing dodgy practic...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

At least the serial poster should get the facts right when talking about that old helicopter carrier...(Read More)

Phuket building collapse company managing director on the run, flees charges

Sickening. Whether a traffic accident, boat tragedy, building collapse or whatever...the first opti...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

@K. What has disliking of communism to do with trading?You think Thailand is the only country who di...(Read More)

AoT gives B42bn Suvarnabhumi airport expansion green light

Build first Government hospitals for thai people. That thai airport thing can wait, tourists already...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Football
JW Marriott Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Sunday Brunch Club
Naka Yai Island Beach House
La Boucherie