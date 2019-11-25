Collection of amulets, images of revered historical Thai monk on show in Phuket Town

PHUKET: An impressive collection of amulets, carvings and other artworks honouring Somdet Phutthachanto Phromrangsi, one of Thailand’s most revered historical Buddhist monks, is open to public viewing at Wat Khao Rang Samakkhitham, located atop Khao Rang Hill in Phuket Town.

Monday 25 November 2019, 01:05PM

Photo: PR Dept

Privy Councillor Gen Kampanat Ruddit arrived in Phuket on Saturday (Nov 23) to join the temple’s abbot, Phra Khru Mettaphirom, in officially opening the collection for viewing.

Somdej Phutthachanto Phromrangsi, better known by the name “ Somdet Toh”, was one of the most famous Buddhist monks during Thailand's Rattanakosin Period and continues to be the most widely known monk in Thailand.

Born in Ayutthaya on April 17, 1788 and passing away on June 22, 1872, at the age of 84, in Bang Khun Phrom, Bangkok, Somdet Toh is widely revered in Thailand as a monk who is believed to have had magical powers. Amulets of his image are widely sought after, and are some of the most widespread religious icons in Bangkok.

Present at the ceremony on Saturday was Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit, along with other high-ranking Phuket officials.

The collection was donated to the temple by Yupin Phansue as the dying wish of her father, Phuket native Phansak Phansue, a strong believer in Somdet Toh who had amassed his collection throughout his lifetime.

The collection features many amulets and carved wooden images of Somdet Toh and other famous monks, as well as the Buddha and decorated images of Hindu gods.