‘Collapsed plate’ caused Don Mueang walkway accident

BANGKOK: Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) has concluded that a collapsed plate on a moving walkway caused a woman to fall and her leg to be severed at Don Mueang airport last month.

accidentsSafety
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:30 AM

Airports of Thailand medics help an injured woman after her left leg became caught in a moving walkway at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok on the morning of June 29. Photo: Don Mueang International Airport-DMK / Facebook

AOT president Kerati Kijmanawat said yesterday (July 26) that an investigation found that the moving walkway between Gates 4 and 5 of the second domestic terminal had a problem when one of its metal plates became detached from its frame, creating an opening.

Consequently a traveller fell into the mechanism and was seriously injured, said Mr Kerati, referring to the incident that happened at 8.21am on June 29. The victim was a 57-year-old woman who was about to board a flight to the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, reports the Bangkok Post.

The woman had to endure an emergency amputation of her left leg above the knee by medical personnel at the scene before being rushed to the nearby Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital where her condition was stabilised.

She was later taken to Bumrungrad Hospital for further surgery and treatment. Her family later said they would file a complaint with police against the airport operator.

All 20 moving walkways at Don Mueang were suspended from service pending inspections and necessary upgrades.

The investigation into the accident was carried out by a committee including representatives from AOT, the Ministry of Transport, the Engineering Institute of Thailand, the Council of Engineers and an independent academic.

Mr Kerati apologised for the incident and promised AOT would cover the woman’s treatment costs and give her the best compensation.

He said that AOT would hire a third party to check all parts of all moving walkways at Don Mueang airport and also evaluate the maintenance standards of airport staff. It also intends to install sensors to detect any defects in plates on moving walkways.

Twenty moving walkways at Don Mueang airport were installed by Hitachi Co of Japan in 1996 and its certified local dealer, Siam Hitachi, has maintained them regularly ever since, airport management said earlier.

In a related development, the AOT board yesterday approved the transfer of Don Mueang general manager Karant Thanakuljeerapat to AOT as an adviser, effective from Oct 1. He will be succeeded by Vijit Kaewsaitiam, the current director of Chiang Mai airport.

Capricornball | 27 July 2023 - 12:45:48 

As soon as I saw that the investigation was conducted by all Thai agencies, I lost all confidence that anything other than lies and scapegoating would result. For such a traumatic event, Hitachi of Japan (NOT Siam Hitachi) should have been brought in to conduct a thorough inspection. As it stands, the AOT stooges called in the foxes to investigate who stole the eggs from the henhouse.

Old guy | 27 July 2023 - 12:11:46 

The Thai "experts" now claim something other than lose screws. The solution? 1st., lie about what happened. 2nd., be vague about victim's future. 3rd., Transfer people involved. 4th., Hire an additional group to perform maintenance while keeping the incompetent group.
@Dekass More proof Thai's can't plan, build, or maintain infrastructure because they aren't trained to d...

 

