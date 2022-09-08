Collaborative project between Phuket Prison and local community launched

PHUKET: A project where selected inmates from Phuket prison conduct supervised work within the local community in exchange for a decrease in their sentence was launched today (Sept 8).



By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 September 2022, 04:53PM

The “Public Work For Society” project sees inmates who have exhibited good behaviour while in prison selected to carry out certain tasks within the local community.

Today, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew visited the site of the old fresh market at Don Chom Thao Road Soi 2 on Thepkrasattri Rd where inmates were helping clear and dredge drainage ditches which had become blocked and compromised after the recent heavy rainfall.

Governor Narong was joined by Somprach Prapsongkram, Permanent Secretary of Phuket Province, and both commended the inmates work while providing them with refreshments as they worked.

Accompanying and overseeing the inmates were Krishna Thiphayachan, Chanthaburi Provincial Prison Commander acting on behalf of the Phuket Prison Commander, Siricharat Trairat, Mayor of Thepkrasattri sub-district and Thepkrasattri Moo 5 Village Headman (Phu Yai Baan) Wichai Kraithep.

The project is a collaboration between Phuket Prisons and Thepkrasattri sub-district municipality to provide prisoners displaying good behaviour the chance to contribute positively to the local community.

In exchange for one day’s monitored work in the local community the prisoners are afforded one day’s reduction from their overall sentence.

It is also hoped the project can help start assimilating reformed inmates into society again by carrying out manual work that benefits the local community.