Collaborative project between Phuket Prison and local community launched

PHUKET: A project where selected inmates from Phuket prison conduct supervised work within the local community in exchange for a decrease in their sentence was launched today (Sept 8).


By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 September 2022, 04:53PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The “Public Work For Society” project sees inmates who have exhibited good behaviour while in prison selected to carry out certain tasks within the local community.

Today, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew visited the site of the old fresh market at Don Chom Thao Road Soi 2 on Thepkrasattri Rd where inmates were helping clear and dredge drainage ditches which had become blocked and compromised after the recent heavy rainfall.

Governor Narong was joined by Somprach Prapsongkram, Permanent Secretary of Phuket Province, and both commended the inmates work while providing them with refreshments as they worked.

Accompanying and overseeing the inmates were Krishna Thiphayachan, Chanthaburi Provincial Prison Commander acting on behalf of the Phuket Prison Commander, Siricharat Trairat, Mayor of Thepkrasattri sub-district and Thepkrasattri Moo 5 Village Headman (Phu Yai Baan) Wichai Kraithep.

The project is a collaboration between Phuket Prisons and Thepkrasattri sub-district municipality to provide prisoners displaying good behaviour the chance to contribute positively to the local community.

In exchange for one day’s monitored work in the local community the prisoners are afforded one day’s reduction from their overall sentence.

It is also hoped the project can help start assimilating reformed inmates into society again by carrying out manual work that benefits the local community.

Phuket community
Motorist in student murder case in solitary after attacking other prisoner

dead sentence for this roach... i have no mercy for such useless insect ...(Read More)

Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

JohnC@ and paying decent salaries and making it clear that corrupt behavior will result in immediate...(Read More)

Man injured as motorbike slams back of truck

Nothing new about trucks and other vehicles not looking for a safe place to stop pure negligence...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

More and more one gets impression that PLTO is the spil in organized transport cartels setting. It m...(Read More)

Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

It is not the increased fines that make it conductive to corruption. It is the standard of people ac...(Read More)

Man arrested in Chalong for detaining, vicious beating of ex-girlfriend

@fascinated. Tiny Thai male brains with huge egos is more accurate....(Read More)

Man arrested in Chalong for detaining, vicious beating of ex-girlfriend

Why are these useless male oxygen thieves allowed to walk amongst the public? Take them out of the g...(Read More)

Motorist in student murder case in solitary after attacking other prisoner

Surprised he has not been bashed to death by other prisoners disgusted with what he did. Many have t...(Read More)

Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

Wow,that was yesterday the nicest joke of the Thai day. ...."To stop corruption"...... Ha...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

[PLTO chief threatens the full extent of the law.] Isn't issuing threats against the law? Does T...(Read More)

 

