British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cocaine charge against fugitive Red Bull scion lapses

Cocaine charge against fugitive Red Bull scion lapses

BANGKOK: The charge of cocaine abuse brought against Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya during the high-profile hit-and-run case in 2012 has now lapsed because the statute of limitations has expired under recent changes to narcotics offences laws, Office of the Attorney General spokesman Prayut Petcharakhun said yesterday (Aug).

deathpolicedrugs
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 3 August 2022, 10:12AM

Vorayuth Yoovidhya arrives at Thong Lor police station for interrogation in early September 2012. Photo: Bangkok Post file

Vorayuth Yoovidhya arrives at Thong Lor police station for interrogation in early September 2012. Photo: Bangkok Post file

Prayut said Vorayuth was charged with cocaine abuse in addition to reckless driving causing death by a panel of prosecutors set up to review the case in August 2020. It was chaired by Itthiporn Kaewthip, director-general of the Office of Criminal Prosecution. Prayut was the panel’s secretary, reports the Bangkok Post.

A court warrant was then issued for his arrest under the Narcotics Act of 1979, of which Section 58 prohibited use of cocaine. A violator was liable to a jail term of six months to three years and the statute of limitations was 10 years.

In Vorayuth’s case, the statute of limitations on the cocaine charge was originally to expire on Sept 3, 2022.

But when new narcotics laws took effect from Dec 9, 2021, the Narcotics Act of 1979 was cancelled. Under Section 162 of the new law, which also prohibits use of cocaine, a violator is liable to a jail term of up to one year and the statute of limitations is five years.

As a consequence, the charge of cocaine abuse against Vorayuth has automatically lapsed.

The only remaining charge against Vorayuth now is reckless driving causing death under Section 291 of the Criminal Code, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in jail and the statute of limitations is 15 years.

The statute of limitations on the reckless driving charge is due to expire on Sept 3, 2027.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Vorayuth, then 27, was driving a black Ferrari that hit a motorcycle driven by Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, 47, and killed him in the early morning of Sept 3, 2012.

He crashed into the rear of the police motorcycle on Sukhumvit Road. He then fled the scene to his home nearby.

He, through his lawyers, put off hearing charges seven times. It was not until April 27, 2017, that prosecutors finally charged him with reckless driving causing death and failing to stop and help a crash victim.

He fled on a private plane two days before he was due to face the charges.

A speeding charge was later dropped when the one-year statute of limitations expired. The charge of failing to stop and render assistance expired on Sept 3, 2017.

Vorayuth has been seen many times overseas attending high profile sporting events. Red Bull has an F1 racing team. Thai authorities are unable to find him.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 03 August 2022 - 11:53:22 

After the unspeakeble is the Red Bull clan the richest family (so the most powerful) of Thailand. In 2027 Red Bull Boy will be with full honours welcomed back home at Suvarnabhumi airport. That will be a sad day for those who are now paid to keep him out hands of 'Justice'. Than payments stop.

Fascinated | 03 August 2022 - 11:02:17 

Any other country a cop-killer would be hunted down all over the world, over here money speaks. SoL should be suspended for on the run criminals (which is what he is never mind his 'Hi-So' attitude). If he had the courage to go to court in the first place this would have been over years ago- the coward.

JohnC | 03 August 2022 - 10:22:40 

What does it matter when the authorities are pretty much guaranteed never to bring this criminal to justice anyway. Too rich and powerful a family to ever be brought to court and charged. Be interesting to know how much has been paid out in all those years to officials not do their jobs. Much more than 90% of Thais will ever earn in a lifetime for sure.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outage to affect Muang Mai
Pub of shooting incident given four days to explain late trading
Pelosi says Taiwan trip ‘in peace’ as furious China vows strong response
Officials respond to Srissonthorn floods
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heroines Monument underpass! Miss Universe Thailand 2022 crowned, Power tariff halted || August 2
Heroines Monument to get B2.3bn underpass
Nok Air cites safety for slow evacuation of passengers
Proposed power tariff hike ditched
Flood warning for eight villages in Kamala, Cherng Talay
Phuket officials praised for efforts during BIE Expo inspection tour
Nok Air captain needs to ‘defend’ decision after crash
Darasamut Underpass closes for pump repairs
US kills Al-Qaeda chief in Kabul drone strike
First monkeypox vaccine batch due later this month
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Sword vs gun in Phuket altercation, High-rolling gambling den raid || August 1

 

Phuket community
Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Aviation-Safety.net has pictures showing the plane was intially in a normal position and that late...(Read More)

Pub of shooting incident given four days to explain late trading

Read article 3 times. This V/G will become later a fine Governor. He proves to be able to withdraw a...(Read More)

Heroines Monument to get B2.3bn underpass

Why constructing a 3 lane underpass as the center lane will become a concrete block lane? Keep it s...(Read More)

Cocaine charge against fugitive Red Bull scion lapses

After the unspeakeble is the Red Bull clan the richest family (so the most powerful) of Thailand. In...(Read More)

Nok Air cites safety for slow evacuation of passengers

@Christysweet, no, not willfully, but dumb. And, any journalistic view is as good as yours and other...(Read More)

Cocaine charge against fugitive Red Bull scion lapses

Any other country a cop-killer would be hunted down all over the world, over here money speaks. SoL ...(Read More)

Nok Air cites safety for slow evacuation of passengers

A claim in a comment section only evidences how many cannot discern fact from fiction. I don't d...(Read More)

Vietnamese mother, daughter drown at Phuket beach

Someone needs to look at a map. Nai Thon is in Thalang District in the north. Nai Yang is in the...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

I doubt that claim. Only a poor professsional makes a determination before all the facts are in. M...(Read More)

Heroines Monument to get B2.3bn underpass

With only 3 lines Underpass, the same will happen like on Central Underpass, where because of ignora...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Fastship Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge

 