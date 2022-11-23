Cobra caught in Rawai

PHUKET: Rescue workers in Rawai caught two snakes on Monday (Nov 21) that were likely seeking refuge from the heavy rain. One of the snakes caught was a cobra

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 November 2022, 09:53AM

Rawai Municipality reported through a post online that its rescue workers were called to two homes to safely remove a snake. The locations of the homes were not given.

Rawai Municipality urged people who find a snake in their home call the Rawai Municipality Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officers at 076-613800.

Alternatively, people can call the emergency hotlines 199 and 1669.

Also vastly experienced in removing snakes are rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation (076-426301) and the Phuket Ruamjai Foundation (098-7045345), and Vinnie Modell, the “Snake Guy in Phuket” (080-8648092).

Rescuers regularly remind people that during periods of heavy and prolonged rain, the chance of encountering a snake increases as the rising water forces them to seek refuge on higher ground.

Even when found in homes, snakes tend not to confront humans. They try to hide, but do react when they feel threatened.