British International School, Phuket
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cobra caught in Rawai

Cobra caught in Rawai

PHUKET: Rescue workers in Rawai caught two snakes on Monday (Nov 21) that were likely seeking refuge from the heavy rain. One of the snakes caught was a cobra

animalsSafety
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 November 2022, 09:53AM

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

« »

Rawai Municipality reported through a post online that its rescue workers were called to two homes to safely remove a snake. The locations of the homes were not given.

Rawai Municipality urged people who find a snake in their home call the Rawai Municipality Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officers at 076-613800.

Alternatively, people can call the emergency hotlines 199 and 1669.

C and C Marine

Also vastly experienced in removing snakes are rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation (076-426301) and the Phuket Ruamjai Foundation (098-7045345), and Vinnie Modell, the “Snake Guy in Phuket” (080-8648092).

Rescuers regularly remind people  that during periods of heavy and prolonged rain, the chance of encountering a snake increases as the rising water forces them to seek refuge on higher ground.

Even when found in homes, snakes tend not to confront humans. They try to hide, but do react when they feel threatened.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong’s flood-causing drains get national attention
Islandwide CCTV to be integrated as anti-crime campaign launched
Governor pushes ‘Traffy Fondue’ for receiving complaints
Top figures in COVID fight leave in WHO shake-up
Both tsunami-warning buoys back online
Visa waiver, sports promotion to lift Saudi travel
Russians lead Phuket arrivals surge with new flights
Prayut’s future still under wraps
Son says sorry for killing father
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Progress crawls at Patong Hill, Fatal family argument, Bangkok bombing trial || November 22
Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill
Police urge caution after apprehending serial thief
Wife shot dead livestreaming husband caught with other women
One tsunami-warning buoy back online
OrSor in Phuket flamed for behaviour

 

Phuket community
Patong’s flood-causing drains get national attention

What about all this illegal buildings in Patong, some make all this problems water drains +++....(Read More)

Son says sorry for killing father

I think father and son are both oxygen thieves. Both drunken bums sitting at home drinking kratom (c...(Read More)

Prayut’s future still under wraps

The chickens flutter around, still without directional choice. Not yet knowing where power/money lan...(Read More)

Russians lead Phuket arrivals surge with new flights

Surprised that Putin allows them to go abroad, as he needs more canon flesh to fight his illegal war...(Read More)

Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill

When are Phuket Officials coming out with a fully functioning Patak road over Kata Hill? It is all s...(Read More)

US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

1,100deaths in Chiang Mai in 2021, also cost $US400,000,000, due to agricultural burning each year. ...(Read More)

Police urge caution after apprehending serial thief

Will this serial thief end up doing porridge?...(Read More)

Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill

According previous statements about the Prab Kessin rd, it must be completed and in use by now. So?...(Read More)

US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

I did Google Mr.Kurt and all I found is that Chiang Mai isn't even among the "50 most pollu...(Read More)

Tour bus overturns, 1 killed, 46 injured

I hope that investigation includes an autopsy of the driver's body, specifically checking for il...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 