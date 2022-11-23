Rawai Municipality reported through a post online that its rescue workers were called to two homes to safely remove a snake. The locations of the homes were not given.
Rawai Municipality urged people who find a snake in their home call the Rawai Municipality Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officers at 076-613800.
Alternatively, people can call the emergency hotlines 199 and 1669.
Also vastly experienced in removing snakes are rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation (076-426301) and the Phuket Ruamjai Foundation (098-7045345), and Vinnie Modell, the “Snake Guy in Phuket” (080-8648092).
Rescuers regularly remind people that during periods of heavy and prolonged rain, the chance of encountering a snake increases as the rising water forces them to seek refuge on higher ground.
Even when found in homes, snakes tend not to confront humans. They try to hide, but do react when they feel threatened.
