Coalition bloc to meet ahead of 2nd vote

BANGKOK: The leaders of eight prospective coalition parties seeking to form the next government will meet to discuss their next move today (July 17), ahead of the second round of voting to select a prime minister on Wednesday, a source close to the matter said.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 17 July 2023 07:14 AM

Representatives of potential coalition parties wave to supporters at a gathering on May 17. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Representatives of potential coalition parties wave to supporters at a gathering on May 17. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

The meeting, which had originally been scheduled for tomorrow, will be held today instead, because some of the parties in the bloc are planning to hold their internal meetings tomorrow, the source said, adding the meeting venue has yet to be decided.

The source said if Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat is renominated for the second round of voting but fails to secure enough support to become the next prime minister, Pheu Thai may be allowed to lead the formation of the next government with the support of the other seven prospective coalition parties.

On Friday, Mr Pita said in a video clip on social media that he would step aside and allow Pheu Thai take the lead in forming a government if he fails to secure enough support in parliament to become prime minister in the second round of voting, reports the Bangkok Post.

Asked to comment on claims that Srettha Thavisin, one of Pheu Thai’s three prime ministerial candidates, may be nominated for prime minister in the second round of voting, Pheu Thai secretary-general Phumtham Wechayachai said yesterday the party can nominate its candidate for the vote if the other seven coalition parties give it the green light.

Asked about the MFP’s plan to amend Section 272 of the constitution to remove the Senate’s power in co-electing a prime minister, Mr Phumtham said Pheu Thai and MFP have yet to reach an agreement on the matter.

The issue will be raised again at today’s meeting, Mr Phumtham said.

He went on to say that if the MFP insists on renominating Mr Pita, it must explain how it plans to gather enough support for him, particularly from the 250 senators, in the second round of voting. “There must be a clear answer before the July 19 vote,’” he said.

Mr Pita failed to gather enough support in parliament to back his bid for premiership last Thursday.

Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law, was cited as the main reason why many senators refused to back his nomination as the MFP has repeatedly insisted on amending the law.

Old guy | 17 July 2023 - 16:42:32 

One attendee said everyone hopes to get the forwarding address of everyone there.

JohnC | 17 July 2023 - 09:14:02 

Keep at it! You won and by rights you should already be in power making changes and improvements that the other parties couldn't or wouldn't do. All this over a law enacted in 1908 that needs to be updated and brought into the 21st century to suit a more modern Thailand. How many other laws in Thailand that are 120 years old are still used today against the people?

 

