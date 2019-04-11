Club Unique Partners with FNTC



By In Conjunction

Thursday 11 April 2019, 01:11PM

With the flagship office located at the expansive Patong Bay Hill Resort in Hasibpee Hill, Club Unique is a modern Holiday Membership Club which offers members an endless choice of possibilities as well as an almost limitless array of luxuries across a global platform.

Derived from a single, bold concept in 2015, today Club Unique is the result of the shared vision of local developers and real estate and hotel specialists alike. Club Unique’s home resort, Patong Bay Hill, sets the benchmark for vacation club value and excellence. The resort features a variety of luxurious, modern cottage and suite developments of which many have personalized pools showcasing stunning sea views. It’s an outstanding home away from home that leaves its members eager to return year after year.

In conjunction with maintaining the highest of standards, Club Unique is proud to announce a partnership with the First National Trust Company Limited. Best known in the leisure industry as FNTC, the company is the world’s leading provider of business solutions and legal structures for resort developments . FNTC offers essential tools that help make the vacation ownership industry more efficient, more attractive and more profitable.

Club Unique is beyond pleased to announce our affiliation with First National Trust Company Limited to all of our members, owners and guests. With over 30 years of experience, FNTC brings to Club Unique the legal structure and infrastructure which a company with Club Unique’s growth requires to continue to move forward smoothly.

FNTC also offers consumer protection to the client, which makes the overall Club Unique product more attractive to potential future clients. Consumer Protection ensures that you, as a client, are protected and your Holiday Membership will be preserved.

Club Unique has long term growth plans, and working together with the First National Trust Company Limited is bound to ensure a bright future for not only the company, but also our many members and potential clients.

Interested in learning more about all that Club Unique has to offer? Visit our home resort, Patong Bay Hill Resort. The development is a tropical, modern luxury resort that overlooks Patong and the Andaman Sea. The resort offers exclusive self-catering accommodation surrounded by natural gardens and lush green landscapes and is comprised of 13 individual buildings with 366 spacious suites, 183 having a shared private pool access. The entire resort development is set to be complete in 2021.

Whether it’s for romance, a perfect family getaway, entertaining friends or as a base to enjoy Phuket’s many historical and cultural landmarks, Patong Bay Hill Resort is set to have it all as it continues to grow and expand.

Stop in any time to the Club Unique flagship office at the Patong Bay Hill Resort in Hasibpee Hill in Patong. We will be sure to have a smile waiting for you.

For more information on Club Unique visit www.clubunique.com