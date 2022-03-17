BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Club Med Phuket finally reopens

Club Med Phuket finally reopens

PHUKET: The Club Med resort in Kata, on Phuket’s southwest coast, has finally reopened after being closed for more than two years.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 March 2022, 03:23PM

Club Med Phuket at Kata Beach has finally reopened. Photo: CLub Med Phuket

Club Med Phuket at Kata Beach has finally reopened. Photo: CLub Med Phuket

Club Med Phuket at Kata Beach has finally reopened. Photo: CLub Med Phuket

Club Med Phuket at Kata Beach has finally reopened. Photo: CLub Med Phuket

The beach in front of the resort. Photo: Club Med Phuket

The beach in front of the resort. Photo: Club Med Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong at the reopening yesterday (Mar 16). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong at the reopening yesterday (Mar 16). Photo: PR Phuket

The official reopening event yesterday (Mar 16) was well attended by local and international media. Photo: PR Phuket

The official reopening event yesterday (Mar 16) was well attended by local and international media. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong was present to officiate the reopening yesterday (Mar 16), saying the resort reopening will help drive the local economy in Phuket.

The 305-room resort is located on more than 100 rai of beachfront land in Kata, one of the hardest-hit areas on the island during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shops have remained shuttered and the area has fallen into dilapidation from lack of maintenance due to the near absolute lack of tourists.

Efforts have continued to clean up the area to attract tourists to return.

“It is a great opportunity for us to have Club Med finally reopen,” Vice Governor Pichet said.

“I believe it will raise Phuket tourism. Club Med is known around the world. This will also indirectly urge Thai Airways to begin daily flights from Bangkok to Phuket,” he added.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

“Although the COVID-19 epidemic has put a stop to tourism, it can be seen that the environment and natural attractions have recovered and are once again magnificent,” he said.

The Club Med resort is one of the original ‘Grande Dames’ on Phuket’s west coast, opening in 1985.

The original resort occupies 39 rai leased under arrangement from the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), as at that time the Kata-Karon Municipality did not exist.

In 2018, the PPAO agreed to extend the rental agreement on the land, rented to Club Med via Holiday Villages Thailand Ltd, for a further 15 years at a cost of B45 million per year.

