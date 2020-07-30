Closing Nai Harn Beach at nightfall

Do lifeguards have the authority to tell people to leave the beach when after sun sets? Read on...

tourismmarineSafety

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 August 2020, 05:09PM

Visitors at Nai Harn Beach over the King’s Birthday long weekend. Photo: Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club

QUESTION

Why are we told to leave Nai Harn Beach at 7pm every day. Lifeguards keep coming along saying that the beach is closed and “You must leave.” Is this true? Is Nai Harn beach actually closed to visitors each night? And do lifeguards have the authority to tell people to leave the beach?

– Beachlover, Nai Harn

ANSWER

The beach is closed at 7pm every day, as written on the sign installed by the beach. Rawai Municipality has installed signs announcing that the beach is closed at 7pm, as lifeguards normally take care of the beach only from 9am to 7pm.

We have to clear every person from the beach, as people have entered the water and been dragged out into the sea after lifeguards have already gone home for the day.

We allow people to swim or do activities in the sea only until 6:30pm and stay on the beach until 7pm. We then walk along the beach and tell everyone to pack up their belongings and go home.

We have to do our best to prevent any unexpected happenings when we are not there to help

Previously, Rawai Municipality also assigned Assistant City Law Enforcement Officers (Thatsakit) and Territorial Defense Volunteers (OrSor) to help us to clear people from the beach, but right now there are only lifeguards to do this.

– Chula Nontree, Chief Lifeguard, Naiharn Surf Lifesaving Club



The beach is not closed, but lifeguards will be there only until 7pm. At that time, they will inform people on the beach to go home if they do not have a necessary reason for staying.

If people want to further stay on the beach, they have to take care of themselves. We are just afraid that unexpected accidents will happen, as in the past people have entered the water after dark and gone missing.

Lifeguards just want people to stay safe when they are not there.

I want all beach visitors to follow their suggestion and strictly keep social distancing as suggested by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

– Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos





