BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Close to 70k expats sign for shots

Close to 70k expats sign for shots

BANGKOK: Almost 70,000 foreign residents have registered for COVID-19 jabs through the expatvac website, according to the Foreign Ministry.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 16 October 2021, 10:27AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

Vaccination appointments have so far been made for 47,794 expatriates, ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said.

The website was launched on Aug 1 by the Foreign Ministry and the Public Health Ministry for foreign residents of all age groups nationwide to register for their first dose, reports the Bangkok Post.

The accumulated number of foreign residents registered as of Tuesday (Oct 12) was 69,441, he said.

About 80% or 55,560 are under 60 years old.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Some, 6% (4,628) suffer from one of the seven high-risk health conditions and 0.4% (337) are pregnant women.

Filipinos topped the nationality table with 7,882 people.

According to Chawetsan Namwat, director of the Public Health Ministry’s Health Hazard and Disease Control Division, the ministry has allocated enough doses for foreign residents who registered with the expatvac site.

“Our duty is to distribute vaccines according to the request by the Foreign Ministry so I encourage expatriates who have not yet received the vaccine to register on the website,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

US to reopen borders to vaccinated travellers on Nov 8
Phuket Vegetarian Festival officially ends
Russell Crowe lauds Phuket, Thai experience
Phuket marks 153 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: An app to enter Thailand? 3 Phuket beach corner crashes |:| October 15
Lisa, Bocelli asked to join Thai countdowns
Team effort cleans rubbish from Khai Islands
Phuket Vegetarian Festival final night ablaze with firecrackers
Thailand Pass set to replace CoE
Phuket marks 150 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Quarantine being lifted, more provinces being opened
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tar balls return to Phuket beaches, Proposal to scrap COE for Thailand reopening |:| October 14
Three foreign drivers fall for Kalim corner in two weeks
Phuket Veg Fest to conclude final day of rituals
Brown water, tar balls return to Phuket beaches

 

Phuket community
Russell Crowe lauds Phuket, Thai experience

@JohnC, you have to take in consideration that Thai Officialdom has no affinity with things/feelings...(Read More)

Quarantine being lifted, more provinces being opened

@Dave_C, See it this way. They just mentioned 5 countries what came up in their mind. Just 'no r...(Read More)

Quarantine being lifted, more provinces being opened

Agree, Dave_C. Very frustrating, not only do we have closed borders here in Australia, but it would ...(Read More)

Russell Crowe lauds Phuket, Thai experience

Talk about grasping at straws! Are Thai officials really that stupid to think anyone cares about a h...(Read More)

Team effort cleans rubbish from Khai Islands

To enjoy these islands at their "former glory" you need to go back in time 30-40 years lon...(Read More)

Lisa, Bocelli asked to join Thai countdowns

Well done Thailand. You have succeeded in turning me and many many others away from any new year cel...(Read More)

Quarantine being lifted, more provinces being opened

Why is Australia not on the list of approved countries. There are significantly lower infection rate...(Read More)

Thailand Pass set to replace CoE

They can't even get the 90 day notification to work so what chance has any new app....(Read More)

Team effort cleans rubbish from Khai Islands

Why is in Thailand beach cleaning, in smart countries with beaches daily early morning and evening d...(Read More)

Quarantine being lifted, more provinces being opened

It's a plain lie that many countries want their citizens visit TH! Countries don't care were...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Exotic Fishing Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
PaintFX
Brightview Center
EPL predictions

 