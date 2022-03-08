BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Close competition expected at fifth PYC Sailor’s Regatta

Close competition expected at fifth PYC Sailor’s Regatta

SAILING: The Sailor’s Regatta returns to The Phuket Yacht Club (PYC) for its 5th year this weekend, with racing taking place from Friday to Sunday (Mar 11-13) inclusive.

Sailing
By Joanna Matlub

Wednesday 9 March 2022, 08:45AM

Photo: Phuket Yacht Club

Photo: Phuket Yacht Club

Twin Sharks in action during last year’s Regatta. Photo: Scott Murray

Twin Sharks in action during last year’s Regatta. Photo: Scott Murray

Twin Sharks in action during last year’s Regatta. Photo: Scott Murray

Twin Sharks in action during last year’s Regatta. Photo: Scott Murray

Twin Sharks in action during last year’s Regatta. Photo: Scott Murray

Twin Sharks in action during last year’s Regatta. Photo: Scott Murray

« »

This Phuket race is a friendly three-day sailing event around Chalong Bay and the surrounding southern islands, and is open to monohull and multihull yachts with an overall length over six meters.

“Although this Sailors Regatta will be a serious racing event, it will definitely still live up to its friendly, comradery and community feel,” commented Race Director Warwick Downes.

“We are all here to enjoy the Regatta and make sure it is a fun social occasion for all involved.”

Registration numbers this year remain solid with around 18 entries expected. Among these, there are international sailors who have managed to come in from Australia and the UK to take part, despite the fact that COVID has again hindered the ability for ease of international travel.

Organisers are hopeful for some exciting racing this year with increased competition, albeit friendly, due to four entered boats all being the same class Firefly Catamarans built by Mark Pescott, specifically for fast and exciting sailing in Phuket waters. The four are Twin Sharks, Voodoo, Surf Patrol and Blue Nose and the competition is expected to be very close.

Matt McGrath will be the Principal Race Officer for the weekend and the notice of race and sailing instructions are posted on the PYC website.

Take Part:

There is still time to register to take part. Boats which meet the Regatta criteria may enter this event by registering online before Thursday Mar 10 at 18:00. For registration and payment options please click here.

Full Schedule:

Thursday (Mar 10) – Briefing at PYC

Friday (Mar 11) - First start scheduled for 10:30am Race Day 1

CBRE Phuket

Saturday (Mar 12) - First start scheduled for 10:30am Race Day 2

Sunday (Mar 13) - First start scheduled for 10:30am Race Day 3 followed by dinner and prizegiving at the PYC at 6:30pm

A follow up event is planned over Songkran with a sail from Koh Phi Phi to Koh Lipe in April (dates to be confirmed). Further details will be published on the PYC Facebook page shortly.

PYC Run Events:

The Sailor’s Regatta is one of three major yearly races fully run by the PYC. It was originally set up to offer an alternative choice for racing to their members, to support the local sailing community and to help contribute to and support sailing in Phuket. The other two major events run by the PYC each year include the Multihull Solutions Regatta in June, and the Jai Dee Regatta in November. In addition to this, the PYC also supports other regattas across Thailand each year.

Sailor’s Regatta 2021 Winners:

Multihulls: “Twin Sharks” skippered by John Newnham

Monohulls: “Phoenix” skippered by Niels Degenkolw

Pulse 600’s: “Pulse Gray” skippered by Paul Baker

Platu 25’s: “The Wolf” skippered by Kristen Durward

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Local star Annissa aiming for the Women’s World Surfing League
Premier League set to end Russian broadcast deal, Lewandowski drops Huawei
Gulf in class clear to Rangnick as Man City humble Man Utd
China pulls Premier League coverage over Ukraine support plans
Liverpool close gap on Man City, Tuchel slams Chelsea fans
‘Pancake’ flattens Cows in ACG scorcher
Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52
Manchester clubs face tricky derby as Leeds launch new era
Phuket huddles up for flag football
Russia Paralympians banned from Games as World Cup appeal launched
Abramovich to sell Chelsea with ‘net proceeds’ going to Ukraine war victims
Fury says he will retire after Whyte heavyweight title fight
Russia’s sporting freeze grows as Putin’s blackbelt revoked
Phuket defeats Pattaya in Amateur Ryder Cup
Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

 

Phuket community
Phuket Passport Office to move to Central Festival

Is the consular office operating now? Do they have legalization service like authentication of contr...(Read More)

COVID won’t stop Songkran this year

How can one be fully vaccinated when the "Phuketmustwin" registration site doesn't wor...(Read More)

Police checkpoint on bypass road nets two offenders

More of an indication of how few tourists are here. Would have been many more "violators."...(Read More)

Government aims to control oil prices

Labeling people is deficient in addressing the issue of where does the spent fuel go ? And react...(Read More)

Police checkpoint on bypass road nets two offenders

Eight officers stopped 10 vehicles in three hours? Is that a misprint ? What a waste of time and n...(Read More)

Police checkpoint on bypass road nets two offenders

How does forcing drivers to slow down to a crawl catch them speeding or operating a vehicle dangero...(Read More)

Phuket marks 545 new COVID cases, three more deaths

New arrival infections down to 23 most from Germany and the UK. None from Russia. Local infections...(Read More)

Government aims to control oil prices

Not just nuclear but thorium that can provide base load whilst renewables can do the rest - end of f...(Read More)

Police checkpoint on bypass road nets two offenders

Good to see compliance levels at such a high level - although how a roadblock tackles speeding beats...(Read More)

Police checkpoint on bypass road nets two offenders

Typical Thai Opera show. Stopped at 11:30, so being back in time for holy lunch time. Is it not nice...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 