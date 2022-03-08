Close competition expected at fifth PYC Sailor’s Regatta

SAILING: The Sailor’s Regatta returns to The Phuket Yacht Club (PYC) for its 5th year this weekend, with racing taking place from Friday to Sunday (Mar 11-13) inclusive.

Sailing

By Joanna Matlub

Wednesday 9 March 2022, 08:45AM

This Phuket race is a friendly three-day sailing event around Chalong Bay and the surrounding southern islands, and is open to monohull and multihull yachts with an overall length over six meters.

“Although this Sailors Regatta will be a serious racing event, it will definitely still live up to its friendly, comradery and community feel,” commented Race Director Warwick Downes.

“We are all here to enjoy the Regatta and make sure it is a fun social occasion for all involved.”

Registration numbers this year remain solid with around 18 entries expected. Among these, there are international sailors who have managed to come in from Australia and the UK to take part, despite the fact that COVID has again hindered the ability for ease of international travel.

Organisers are hopeful for some exciting racing this year with increased competition, albeit friendly, due to four entered boats all being the same class Firefly Catamarans built by Mark Pescott, specifically for fast and exciting sailing in Phuket waters. The four are Twin Sharks, Voodoo, Surf Patrol and Blue Nose and the competition is expected to be very close.

Matt McGrath will be the Principal Race Officer for the weekend and the notice of race and sailing instructions are posted on the PYC website.

Take Part:

There is still time to register to take part. Boats which meet the Regatta criteria may enter this event by registering online before Thursday Mar 10 at 18:00. For registration and payment options please click here.

Full Schedule:

Thursday (Mar 10) – Briefing at PYC

Friday (Mar 11) - First start scheduled for 10:30am Race Day 1

Saturday (Mar 12) - First start scheduled for 10:30am Race Day 2

Sunday (Mar 13) - First start scheduled for 10:30am Race Day 3 followed by dinner and prizegiving at the PYC at 6:30pm

A follow up event is planned over Songkran with a sail from Koh Phi Phi to Koh Lipe in April (dates to be confirmed). Further details will be published on the PYC Facebook page shortly.

PYC Run Events:

The Sailor’s Regatta is one of three major yearly races fully run by the PYC. It was originally set up to offer an alternative choice for racing to their members, to support the local sailing community and to help contribute to and support sailing in Phuket. The other two major events run by the PYC each year include the Multihull Solutions Regatta in June, and the Jai Dee Regatta in November. In addition to this, the PYC also supports other regattas across Thailand each year.

Sailor’s Regatta 2021 Winners:

Multihulls: “Twin Sharks” skippered by John Newnham

Monohulls: “Phoenix” skippered by Niels Degenkolw

Pulse 600’s: “Pulse Gray” skippered by Paul Baker

Platu 25’s: “The Wolf” skippered by Kristen Durward