POOL: The 9th round of the Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, was played last Thursday (Feb 15) with league leaders Natalie Bar and their closest rivals Ting Tong Bar both picking up wins, meaning at the halfway mark there is just two points splitting the two.

Monday 19 February 2018, 12:22PM

Natalie Bar’s top player Khun Nui played a strong tactical game last Thursday (Feb 15) giving Teacher Tak no chance.

However, unlike in the two previous weeks where rain and a power outage hindered play in the league, last week saw no external “disasters” hit any of the competing bars and play went on unhindered.

In last week’s action, top of the table Natalie Bar met Happy End on home turf with Natalie hoping to regain their confidence after suffering a surprising 3-8 loss at the hands of Hole in One Bar the previous week.

It was a game which saw good performances from both teams but despite putting up a good fight Happy End couldn’t avoid going home suffering a 7-4 defeat.

Second placed Ting Tong Bar were placed against Wombat in last Thursday’s action and the latter certainly gave Ting Tong a run for their money.

Wombat had seen themselves on a good winning streak leading into last Thursday’s game but that streak came to end with Ting Tong managing to pick up a narrow 5-6 win.

Meanwhile, Martin Swiss met with their Nanai Rd neighbours Red Light Bar last Thursday with Martin Swiss getting off to a really strong start winning their first four singles games. Red Light did manage to claw the score back but eventually walked away suffering a 7-4 loss.

Elsewhere in last Thursdays action, last year’s champions Wet Dreams took on Hole in One Bar in what turned out to be a nail-biting game.

Hole in One had a great start with their top Thai player Goh 7-balling his Wet Dreams opponent. However, Wet Dreams raised their level of play and showed that they’re still a force to be reckoned with, and managed to take a 6-5 victory over their opponents.

Simon & Oils were up against Caddy Shack, and they started brilliantly taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the singles. However, Simon & Oil ran out of steam and Caddy Shack picked up all remaining points giving them a comfortable 3-8 win.

The next round of the PPL will be played this Thursday (Feb22) with spectators more than welcome to attend any of the participating bars.

