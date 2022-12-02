333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Climate Change forum to tackle Phuket floods, landslides

Climate Change forum to tackle Phuket floods, landslides

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Department of Public Relations (PR Phuket) has announced a forum on climate change issues and solving climate-related problems in Phuket such as floods and landslides. 

weatherenvironmentSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 2 December 2022, 05:17PM

PR Phuket’s announcement of the Climate Change @ Phuket forum to be held on Dec 7-9. Image: PR Phuket

PR Phuket’s announcement of the Climate Change @ Phuket forum to be held on Dec 7-9. Image: PR Phuket

PR Phuket’s announcement of the Climate Change @ Phuket forum to be held on Dec 7-9. Image: PR Phuket

PR Phuket’s announcement of the Climate Change @ Phuket forum to be held on Dec 7-9. Image: PR Phuket

« »

The event, titled Climate Change @ Phuket, will take place at Phuket Rajabhat University in tambon Ratsada from Dec 7 through Dec 9. The location of the host venue itself can tell a lot, as Ratsada is home to Soi Phaniang which is notorious for regular floods during heavy rains. Also communities in Ratsada were among the most badly hit by water shortages during the 2018-2019 drought crisis.

The schedule of the events of Climate Change @ Phuket is as follows:

  • Wednesday, Dec 7. Presentation of academic information about the phenomenon of global climate change and its consequences in Phuket. Presentation of possible solutions to climate change problems.
  • Thursday, Dec 8. Children and youth forum on climate change.
  • Friday, Dec 9. Local executives forum on climate change and preparation for preventing problems caused by climate change. 

Phuket PR posted the announcement of Climate Change @ Phuket with a hashtag saying in Thai language: “Here is an exhibition of disasters that have happened in Phuket from the past to the present. It is for you to watch every day”.

The graphic materials posted included pictures of Phuket Town flooding and Patong Hill road collapse as examples of disasters believed to be related to climate change.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Passengers stranded in Phuket after overloaded plane aborts takeoff
Koh Siray targetted over deluge of trash
Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion: Zelensky aide
Phuket readies for Dec 5
Driving licence point deductions to start Jan 9
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rain warning prompts caution over Patong Hill, Chinese triad crackdown || December 1
No illegal activity on fishing boats after latest round of checks
Walk-in COVID jabs still available
Patong Hill: Buses being considered, caution urged ahead of heavy rain warning
China signals zero-COVID relaxation after protests
B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown
Two killed as pickup hits two ‘saleng’ head-on
Water outage to affect residential areas north of Heroines
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Private Patong Hill Rd to open Monday, Health Ministry makes cannabis changes || November 30
Man angered by noise admits firing shots at school

 

Phuket community
Tourism recovery underway, says Phuket TAT chief

Again The Phuket News is anything but. When it prints any fake news it's given. The TAT Phuket ...(Read More)

Patong Hill: Buses being considered, caution urged ahead of heavy rain warning

What is better way to check strength of road than fleet of buses full of draft/sanction dodgers ??...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

Question: Are the Phuket taxi/Van certels also in hands of powerful ( chinese?) Triads? And how abou...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

These 'Chinese' Triads only can excist/do business with help of Thai 'nominees, a by Tha...(Read More)

Driving licence point deductions to start Jan 9

A good idea that has been used in many many other countries for more than 50 years. The problem here...(Read More)

Patong Hill: Buses being considered, caution urged ahead of heavy rain warning

'As quickly as possible' is not the right strategy to employee here. I thought by now they w...(Read More)

No illegal activity on fishing boats after latest round of checks

As if they would say anything when interviewed. Far to scared to say a word. If they want real answe...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

Further investigations should be conducted to find who in authority in Thailand 'allowed' th...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

Some of these illegal businesses since 2012 legally registered! More than 10 years! Only possible wi...(Read More)

Two killed as pickup hits two ‘saleng’ head-on

Salengs are one of the most dangerous vehicles on Phuket's roads. Often so ridiculously overload...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property

 