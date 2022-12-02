The event, titled Climate Change @ Phuket, will take place at Phuket Rajabhat University in tambon Ratsada from Dec 7 through Dec 9. The location of the host venue itself can tell a lot, as Ratsada is home to Soi Phaniang which is notorious for regular floods during heavy rains. Also communities in Ratsada were among the most badly hit by water shortages during the 2018-2019 drought crisis.
The schedule of the events of Climate Change @ Phuket is as follows:
- Wednesday, Dec 7. Presentation of academic information about the phenomenon of global climate change and its consequences in Phuket. Presentation of possible solutions to climate change problems.
- Thursday, Dec 8. Children and youth forum on climate change.
- Friday, Dec 9. Local executives forum on climate change and preparation for preventing problems caused by climate change.
Phuket PR posted the announcement of Climate Change @ Phuket with a hashtag saying in Thai language: “Here is an exhibition of disasters that have happened in Phuket from the past to the present. It is for you to watch every day”.
The graphic materials posted included pictures of Phuket Town flooding and Patong Hill road collapse as examples of disasters believed to be related to climate change.
