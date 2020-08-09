Cliff fisherman rescued and brought back to life at Nai Harn

PHUKET: A Thai man who was swept into the sea by a wave this morning (Aug 9) whilst fishing on the rocks at Krathing Cape has been rescued and saved by lifeguards.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 9 August 2020, 06:17PM

The rescue team help transport the man to the waiting emergency vehicle. Photo: Phuket Surf Lifesaving at Naiharn beach

The Nai Harn lifeguard team help resuscitate the man at Ao Sane beach today (Aug 9). Photo: Phuket Surf Lifesaving at Naiharn beach

Rescue workers at Rawai municipality were notified at 10:28am this morning that Mr Chirawat Chuttiwisanchai, 51, had been swept from his position on the rocks and immediately called the lifeguard at Nai Harn to lend assistance.

A jet ski was used which enabled the rescue team to get to Mr Chirawat quickly and safely, explained Nai Harn chief lifeguard Jula Nontree to The Phuket News.

“We left Nai Harn beach on the jet ski carrying a rescue board and were able to get to him within three minutes” Mr Jula said.

“When we reached him he was lying face up and was unconscious.

“He also had suffered an injury to his forehaed which was bleeding and his face had turned purple in colour,” Mr Jula added.

The rescue team took Mr Chirawat on the jet ski to Ao Sane beach where it was discovered he had stopped breathing.

“We conducted emergency cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for about five minutes” Mr Jula confirmed.

“Thankfully we managed to successfully resuscitate him but he was very weak and still unconscious so we sent him to Chalong Hospital immediately,” he added.