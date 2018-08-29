POOL: Mango Bar’s run of successive wins finally came to an end at the hands of White Hart, last season’s Rawai Pool League champions. It was a close-run match, with White Hart’s victory sealed only in the beerleg. The singles matches also brought to an end to Thong’s fine run of individual wins for Mango Bar, beaten 1-2 by another of Rawai’s top players, White Hart’s Dum.

Pool

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 August 2018, 05:55PM

Meanwhile, last week’s Division A co-leaders Shot Bar won to open some clear air at the top with their away victory at Spot Bar. A resounding 1-6 win for Shot came about with most of the night’s games needing a deciding frame to settle the outcome.

In other Division A games, Black Sheep had a closely fought victory at home to Future Bar. Nanni and Riky scored good singles victories to put the home team ahead, but strong responses from Future’s Chaiya and Wayne pulled the game back to level pegging going into the doubles. Each team split the doubles leaving the match with a beerleg decider. In the end, Black Sheep proved too strong, edging out their guests with a 4-3 home win.

Pita Bar finally broke their poor form with a good away win against Orange Bar. Pita took the game to their opponents winning the first three singles games, but a fightback looked on when Noi and Nicholas won their doubles against a bemused Grant and Ding to bring it back to 3-2. Hopes quickly faded when the ever-sensible Stefan and Richard took control of their doubles leg to deal the match. The final score at Orange saw Pita Bar win by a 2-5 margin.

Division A’s only whitewash in last week’s games featured a resurgent Freedom Bar lose only two frames in a match that saw Masaya drubbed 7-0. Freedom’s Christian has rejoined the ranks, and a full strength Freedom Bar makes for an exceedingly tough away fixture for any team. This proved the case on Monday (Aug 27) when Masaya’s two guys and two girls couldn’t score a single game on the board. There was no happy ending for May playing against Tom, despite her pending Sept 1 birthday at Masaya Bar.

Tropical Sands exchanged blows all the way in a bruising match at Black Pearl. The lead was overturned three times before Black Pearl’s Dave and Tommi brought the match level going into the beerleg. With the momentum once again swinging their way, Black Pearl saw off Tropical Sands with a composed beerleg win, leaving the boys from Tropical Sands looking a little decomposed by the close of play.

Newcomers Shine in Division B

Two newcomer teams to the league scored whitewashes in Week 5. Moonlight Bar saw out fellow newcomers O’s Bar for their first win of the season, while Stor Bar delivered a sound beating to Islander A and close in on Division B leaders Roses at the top of the table. Next week will see a clear Division B leader as these top two teams face-off at Roses.

Division B leaders Roses Bar visited the Pink Sheep at Shot Bar. That match saw a brave girl’s team put in a good defence against a composed Roses team. Clad in their pink shirts, the girls showed great team spirit cheering each other as they ground out a beerleg win to round off a good match. Unfortunately, at that stage they were already down 1-5 down.

Baroque Bar easily overcame Islander B with a 2-5 away victory. It had been looking a lot closer after the first doubles, but the second doubles leg put the match to bed with Peter and Paul failing to win a frame against O and Nikky.

Meanwhile, French compatriots Black Bull pulled off a great victory away at the Stoned Crab. Managing to win all but one game, the visitor’s winning margin was far wider than many expected. Black Bull’s Rab stays joint top of the individual rankings together with Noom from Roses Bar, with little light between them after five matches played.

The last match of the night produced an exciting tie. White Hart BBQ played hosts to Kilt’n Haggis, and this match produced the only beerleg decider of the night. An early error by Graham during his deciding singles match against Phil let White Hart BBQ square the match going into the doubles. Those two games were shared, setting up a beerleg decider. A steadied Kilt’n Haggis team went on to dominate the beerleg, handing them victory on the night, and move clear into third place in the Division B table.