Clean Your Future

Clean Your Future

Start From: Saturday 14 September 2019, 01:00PM to Saturday 14 September 2019, 03:00PM

Healthy oceans for the future. Healty Oceans... Healthy Planet.... Healthy People. Join us on Kata Beach to clean together. Kata Beach 1 till 3pm.

Person : Jazz U Resort
Address : Kata Beach
Website :
http://https://www.facebook.com/events/448312866026264/?ti=cl

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials look to draft ‘red flag’ law to prevent tourist beach drownings

Love this, “The Phuket Government has been trying to find ways to prevent drowning from happening ...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dual-pricing at public hospitals? Surfer rescues at Surin! TM30/TM28 explained! || September 2

Dual pricing is a discriminatory thai happening. Anti foreigner. Imagine, compare the foreign back ...(Read More)

Phuket officials look to draft ‘red flag’ law to prevent tourist beach drownings

Well, unless the "law" is to make sure the red flags are ONLY out when the surf actually I...(Read More)

Phuket officials look to draft ‘red flag’ law to prevent tourist beach drownings

Why is the thai law about not smoking or drinking a beer on Phuket beaches until now 'stronger&#...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company

A 30 years lease not end by the owner's death. The person/company that inherit has to accept a i...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

Is it not possible to transfer mr MaAnn to a small inland village were he can do no harm by his pass...(Read More)

Cash for road race tip-offs

How will these arrests work out? A 500 thb fine or so? If that is it, the youth will laugh about it...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

Red this morning a Editorial about TM30 in BangkokPost. The contents and the many comments speak for...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup

*Edit: "Some sort..." [Hating the new non-edit function.]...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company

Adding if the 30 year lease owner dies, the lease is voided. Rent and rent cheap with a good agreem...(Read More)

 

