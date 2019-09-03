Clean Your Future

Healthy oceans for the future. Healty Oceans... Healthy Planet.... Healthy People. Join us on Kata Beach to clean together. Kata Beach 1 till 3pm.
Start From: Saturday 14 September 2019, 01:00PM to Saturday 14 September 2019, 03:00PM
|Person :
|Jazz U Resort
|Address :
|Kata Beach
|Website :
