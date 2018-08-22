THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Clean the Beach Boot Camp making us all feel a little respect

Whilst loving the world-class beaches we have on offer across the island, it’s a little difficult at times not to be disappointed at how badly they are maintained and looked after.

CommunityEnvironmentHealth
By David Jacklin

Friday 24 August 2018, 09:00AM

Bags of rubbish cleared from each beach clean

Bags of rubbish cleared from each beach clean

Krix Luther takes the volunteers through the paces

Krix Luther takes the volunteers through the paces

Sorting through the haul for recycling

Sorting through the haul for recycling

On a recent trip to Panwa, with stunning views from a resort across Chalong Bay, the eye was sadly brought down to the mountain of waste lapping the shoreline, and my spirits with it. As Aretha would sing, “All I’m askin’ is for a little respect.”

There’s little point just harping on about it. There is reform afoot with business practices and education, but this will take time. What we need is positive action and inspiration at an individual level that brings about immediate change.

A step in the right direction, nay, a true giant leap, are the efforts of Krix Luther and Clean The Beach Boot Camp (CBBC).

The principle is simple. Events are organised on a number of beaches across the island. People turn up for a beach workout with a qualified trainer. They sweat it out on the sand for an hour. After the initial calorie burn, they finish the job by cleaning up the beach of rubbish for another hour. Sounds like a worthwhile local effort? Why not. But after launching the event just over five years ago here in Phuket, CBBC is now operating in nine countries, has conducted over 1,800 clean-ups, collected over 500,000kg of rubbish, and made over 32,500 people a little healthier in both body and spirit.

What drives it to be so successful? My belief is in the simple answer that it is free. No, not because we are all cheapskate conservationists, but because by being free the intention of all involved, from the instructors to the ‘volunteers’, is entirely for common good.

Clean The Beach Boot Camp is the brainchild of Krix Luther, a previous Muay Thai champion turned health and fitness specialist and personal trainer. So how did CBBC first come about?

“I’d started an early morning boot camp on Nai Harn Beach, but there was so much rubbish. It was too dangerous to train. So I asked the group if they could help me clear up the beach for 40 minutes, and I’d not charge for the session. They stayed far longer than 40 minutes and we all felt rather good. CBBC was born.”

Krix assures me that whilst ‘Boot Camp’ sounds a little harsh, in reality the sessions are designed to accommodate people at all levels working at their own pace. Initially, as an ice-breaker, people are paired up for a dynamic stretch and movement patterns prior to timed exercises for the main workout, which enables everyone to go at their own pace. A yoga session is used for the cool-down period.

“It began as an expat event, but we increasingly get locals, and we now have a Facebook page in Thai language,” Krix proudly declared. “Good deeds backed by good intentions. It’s such a nice way to bring the community together.”

QSI International School Phuket

CBBC has grown organically in the past few years to other areas of the globe. Inspired by the workouts in Phuket, personal trainers and friends who had re-located started asking if they were able to run events in their environments. From Angola to Kuwait, Bali to Hong Kong the word is spreading and beaches are gleaming once again. So how do people join?

“It’s as easy as just turning up and getting involved,” said Krix. “We have a local chapter Facebook page that details the events which happen every two weeks at different locations.”

It’s very worthwhile mentioning that there’s also a donation system on the CBBC website for those that want to support, but perhaps not so physically. All the set up equipment, gloves and rubbish bags are paid for by CBBC, and sponsorship is always welcome to support their ‘not for profit’ charitable efforts.

Clean The Beach Boot Camp is an incredible effort by one man’s goal to make a difference, and a legion of people who not only know, but can ‘feel’ the effects of what he’s bringing about. There’s positivity in the air. Time to look both up and down the beach again with pride.

The Clean The Beach Boot Camp website can be found at www.cleanthebeachbootcamp.com

www.facebook.com/CleanTheBeachBootCamp/

 

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Christy Sweet | 26 August 2018 - 08:23:27 

I used to pick up Thai's garbage from the beach, bags and bags of it, but NO MORE. Let Thailand suffer the consequences of diminished tourism from its collective inability to think past the next 30 seconds.

Kurt | 25 August 2018 - 18:09:25 

The Phuket Government earns a lot of tourist taxes. Out of that is a budget for cleaning beaches.  Where is that budget going when all the time volunteers clean beaches?
Insulting volunteers who have a 'beer belly' is completely out of place. Low class comment.
So, now 2 budgets not fully used. Beach cleaning and beach lifeguards. Where is that money? Again beach victims at Kata Beach!

DeKaaskopp | 25 August 2018 - 15:07:39 

Tourists,expats and locals working together to clean up the beach.A good thing! Wouldn't it be a good idea for all those expats who  like to complain about dirty beaches to join that group? The exercise would benefit all those with a beer belly too.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Coastal Marine Conservation. Is the tide finally a changin’?
Yoga...is not a dirty word
94 children learn to swim thanks to the Swim Safe programme run by the Rotary Club of Patong Beach
Small Waves? Big Trouble! Enjoying our waters, and when not to go out
Human lifespan may not have peaked after all
The child listener
Hungry ghosts, red turtles - The Por Tor Festival
‘Snap for Stray’ Photo Contest held by Soi Dog
All for one, one for all - Why gay marriage has been a no-go in Buddhist Thailand
The Naka Island Resort and Spa wins big in luxury hospitality awards
Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous
Bookhemian Cafe in Old Phuket Town. A book lover’s haven.
Deadly link: Puppy factories and rabies
Plastic…not so fantastic
One dead, two injured sea turtles found washed up on Phuket beach

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it

 