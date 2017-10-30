The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Claims of foreign woman being possessed by Phuket Veg Fest goddess circulate on social media

PHUKET: A video of what has been described as a foreign woman being possessed by a goddess related to the Phuket Vegetarian Festival at a Chinese shrine in Phuket Town on Saturday night (Oct 28) has been circulating on social media.

culture,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 30 October 2017, 12:01PM

Many believe the woman (circled) had been possessed by a Vegetarian Festival goddess. Photo: Screengrab
Many believe the woman (circled) had been possessed by a Vegetarian Festival goddess. Photo: Screengrab

Ms Suthicha Suthakon, who recorded the one minute 19 second long clip and posted it on her personal ‘Nanny Zaa Pk’ Facebook page, explained, “I saw her [the foreign woman] at the Put Jor Chinese shrine on Ranong Rd, this shrine is not far from Jui Tui Shrine.

“At 11pm the woman was shaking her head as other believers gathered ahead of the ceremony where the Phuket Vegetarian gods are sent back to heaven at the close of the festival,” Ms Suthicha told reporters.

“I know that this happens when someone gets possessed by the gods,” she said.

“It is really rare to see a foreigner be chosen by the gods. The woman could not communicate with others.

C and C Marine

“A mah song from the shrine said that he believed the woman had been possessed by ‘the third Goddess of seven’ in Chinese belief,” she added.

Some comments made on the post said it would be impressive if other foreigners could get possessed as this woman had, and that perhaps the woman will be seen speaking Chinese at next year’s festival.

There is no mention made of who the woman was or where she came from.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Volunteer lifeguards rescue tourist family from invisible Phuket rip currents

A shame to highest Phuket Officials and authorities! Dedicated life guards risk their own life to rescue tourists and not paid for the whole month of...(Read More)

Leap from out of control Phuket cement truck saves driver

Do your pick: 1: The cement truck driver was not in control. 2: The cement truck gearbox and breaks were not functioning. Anyway, what ever your ...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

....."Later we will interrogate the involvement of the family"...! YEaaah! Typical thai police work. The dangerous criminal is walking fre...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

and they want ban foreigners from owning guns, how many gun related crimes have foreigners committed?...(Read More)

Spain on a knife's edge as Madrid seizes control of rebel Catalonia

This whole affair can trigger the start of a join venture Basque Land and Catalonia. Things are not looking good right now....(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

When I read the list of charges ( 1 charge is: attempted murder!) it is unbelievable that this police officer was allowed to pay bail, and now walk ar...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound Phuket TV repair man makes second trip to honour late King

Well, did they make it or not.... I'm still skeptical, put my mind to rest. No news on any Thai media ....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Office chief denies 90-day online reporting issues

Once settled, retired and living your life peacefully in the Kingdom, as an expat, I can see being required to notify a change of address. No purpose ...(Read More)

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

How does increasing buses on the roads ease congestion and what evidence is there that they will be used? ...(Read More)

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

Build it along the giant electric pylon route- it's perfect and already cleared and government owned- oh but's it to be another race track for...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.