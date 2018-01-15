The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

City woman admits 'gang tie’

BANGKOK: A woman has been detained on suspicion of being involved in a call centre gang’s use of a stolen ID card to open bank accounts, said a police source.

crime, police,

Bangkok Post

Monday 15 January 2018, 09:07AM

Police say they are questioning a ‘woman of interest’ in connection with the opening of bank accounts with an ID card that owner Nicha Kiartthanapaiboon said was stolen. They also have detained a Cameroon national known as Simon. Photos: via Royal Thai Police
Police say they are questioning a ‘woman of interest’ in connection with the opening of bank accounts with an ID card that owner Nicha Kiartthanapaiboon said was stolen. They also have detained a Cameroon national known as Simon. Photos: via Royal Thai Police

The woman was approached at her home in the Taling Chan area of Bangkok for questioning late on Saturday night (Jan 13) and was identified only as Pawina, 30. Police suspect she used the ID card of Nicha Kiartthanapaiboon, 24, to open bank accounts for the gang.

Ms Nicha, who insists she is an innocent victim, spent three days behind bars after she was detained and denied bail by local police in Tak province although she had reported herself to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).

According to the source, Pawina admitted using Ms Nicha’s ID card to open five bank accounts for the gang. She complained she was paid B4,000 even though the person hiring her to do the illegal job promised to give her B10,000.

According to her, the person who hired her was a foreigner identified only as Simon.

Meanwhile, a source said police have detained an African man, known only as “Simon”, who used an ATM to withdraw money from the accounts opened by Pawina.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

Col Krisana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, confirmed that Pawina is in police custody but said she was not being treated as a suspect just yet, as the police do not have sufficient evidence to support a request for an arrest warrant.

Ms Nicha said she appreciates progress being made in the investigation and believes the truth about her being innocent, not a suspect, will become clear before long. In response to reports that she had contacted a group of suspects by phone recently, she said this misunderstanding stems from the fact her stolen ID card was also used to register four new mobile phone numbers in the Bang Yai area.

As for reports she had repeatedly applied for new ID cards, she said he had done so three times, once in 2014 and twice last year, she said, adding she didn’t file a complaint over the lost ID cards.

And in response to doubts reportedly raised over more than B6 million of money circulating in her real bank accounts, she said the money belongs to her family. The money had been kept in her accounts since she was 18 years old.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s private piers face marine safety sweep

And what about all the boats that just leave from the beach?...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Regarding the caddies and the hotel stuff who likes to earn extra money.Would be interesting to know if the person knows this from hearsay or is it hi...(Read More)

Several injured as boat explodes at Viking Cave Koh Phi Phi

False statements in the comment section,as at this point there is no fatality....(Read More)

Phuket Governor vows action to improve safety after boat explodes

@malczx7r, I am sure they will set up a committee after the meeting.... that will solve the problems .......(Read More)

Phuket Governor vows action to improve safety after boat explodes

"We will have a meeting (today, Jan 15) to discuss about how to prevent marine accidents in order to make sure that tourist will be confident whe...(Read More)

Man arrested selling fake ecstasy on Pattaya Walking Street

No fake selling, no can do, hahaha. Sorry for the family he has to feed. Be honest, sell real stuff. :-)...(Read More)

Watchdog probes police ‘freebies’ at parlour

So you prefer than corruption be allowed to exist and not be addressed as is currently being done? This article serving as an example...(Read More)

Korean man admits to running illegal Phuket tour company

It would be good that thai law makers are aware and realize what they create by making unworkable and for different ways explainable laws. And actual...(Read More)

Korean man admits to running illegal Phuket tour company

It would be good to read your utopian views on how to stop completely thefts, rapes, murders, tax evasion by the ultilisation of laws. ...(Read More)

Three charges for driver of truck that dropped load on Phuket road

Well it's pretty obvious to most people, the Police or anyone else would have observed with what the load has been secured, either by straps, rope...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.