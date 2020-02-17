Kata Rocks
City rich eyed over park land grab

KANCHANABURI: Police are gathering evidence to summon wealthy investors from Bangkok to acknowledge charges of land encroachment as authorities expand their investigation into cases of land grabbing.

landcorruption
By Bangkok Post

Monday 17 February 2020, 03:30PM

An aerial photo of land at the boundary of the Khao Laem National Park in Kanchanaburi province. Photo: supplied

Pol Col Nanthaset Suknopkit, chief of Sangkhla Buri police, said officials from Khao Laem National Park filed a complaint against eight people after a joint operation by several agencies on Friday (Feb 14) confiscated 200 rai of land under the national park which was occupied by investors from Bangkok.

Police are surveying the plots and using aerial photos to check the boundaries of the national park, Pol Col Nanthaset said, adding that investigators are gathering additional evidence from park officials and expect to summon the suspects to acknowledge charges shortly.

Tewin Meesap, chief of the Khao Laem National Park, said officials are also investigating other plots of land covering more than 38,000 rai suspected of being illegally occupied by investors.

On Friday, the 200 rai of land was confiscated in a joint operation by security officials from the Internal Security Operations Command’s (Isoc) 4th operation centre, officials from Khao Laem National Park, police and provincial officials.

The land in prime locations next to Vajiralongkorn dam in Khao Laem National Park was approved for farming use by poor villagers who had been dwelling in a nearby forest before, and the transfer of tenure rights was only meant for their descendants, according to a June 30, 1998 cabinet resolution.

However, Col Pongpetch Kedsupam, head of Isoc’s 4th operation centre, told the media that the investigation found tenure rights actually belonged to Montri Mankornkanok and five others from his family of wealthy industrialists which owns the SET-listed Asia Fiber Plc.

The Bangkok Post tried to contact Mr Montri for comment on the matter but could not reach him.

Two local villagers, Sakchai Banti-in and Wanchai Nualkhamdeetair, are suspected of helping the Bangkok investors gain the land tenure rights.

Col Pongpetch said the inspection found the pair had claimed tenure rights for the plots but later transferred them to wealthy Bangkok investors.

If found guilty, the eight suspects each face a jail term of four to 20 years and/or a fine of between 400,000 and 2 million baht for violating Section 19(1) of the 2019 national park law.

Christy Sweet | 18 February 2020 - 15:08:40 

Meanwhile Sirinart National Forest Reserve on route 4018  in  Layan  is losing   hundreds of rai too, the last few years.

Rorri_2 | 18 February 2020 - 12:05:05 

Fascinated...mate, please, do us all a favour...Get a LIFE.

Fascinated | 17 February 2020 - 22:40:02 

Insp K not on the case yet with his in-depth knowledge?

Phuket community
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Tourists not come to Phuket to gamble their health at such beaches. The 'health assurance' i...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Just curious, but do the Aussie lifeguards also sit at their posts all day ignoring the tourists and...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Thank you Australian Consulate!! Now Thai tourist authorities must not advertise Phuket as a summer ...(Read More)

Travel plans hit by coronavirus as Thais shun Singapore, Japan after advisory

Yes, why travel overseas, to catch COVID-19, when you can stay home, and catch it for free....(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

I was to travel to Phuket from Australia last Monday. But due to the silence of the government about...(Read More)

General Motors to withdraw Chevrolet from sale in Thailand by end of 2020

Lots of hot-air that basically says Chevrolet wasn't as popular as the Japanese brands....(Read More)

China virus death toll passes 1,800

The death toll has probably increased as they have probably run out of AbbVie Inc.'s [NYSE:ABBV]...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu

So what if it's local? It's a situation not confined to Phuket, but a natural world wide phe...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

@K. No need to "build up"a file,all it takes is a good memory and the search function on h...(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

See no real issue with the flow of info being centralized (though stop with daily local briefings if...(Read More)

 

