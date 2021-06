Cirque du SWAP - One Year Anniversary!

Cirque Du SWAP @ The Grind Cafe, Sat 3rd July 11AM-4PM. An incredible Circus Show! Trapeze, fire show, aerial dancer, artisan market, live music and more! Let’s support each other through the spirit of Sustainability, Charity and Community. Entrance 200B is a Donation to SOS Thailand, kids4free. /This event is being pre-organised and could be postponed due to restrictions-follow @phuketswapshop/