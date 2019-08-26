Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Circuit breaker short starts house fire

Circuit breaker short starts house fire

PHUKET: An electrical circuit breaker has been blamed for setting a house on fire in Srisoonthorn, central Phuket, late yesterday afternoon (Aug 25).

accidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 26 August 2019, 10:13AM

Sparks and smoke came from the circuit breaker in the house, before it set the home on fire. Photo; Eakkapop Thongtub

Sparks and smoke came from the circuit breaker in the house, before it set the home on fire. Photo; Eakkapop Thongtub

Sparks and smoke came from the circuit breaker in the house, before it set the home on fire. Photo; Eakkapop Thongtub

Sparks and smoke came from the circuit breaker in the house, before it set the home on fire. Photo; Eakkapop Thongtub

Sparks and smoke came from the circuit breaker in the house, before it set the home on fire. Photo; Eakkapop Thongtub

Sparks and smoke came from the circuit breaker in the house, before it set the home on fire. Photo; Eakkapop Thongtub

Sparks and smoke came from the circuit breaker in the house, before it set the home on fire. Photo; Eakkapop Thongtub

Sparks and smoke came from the circuit breaker in the house, before it set the home on fire. Photo; Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Capt Ponlawat Ket of the Thalang Police was notified of the fire at 4pm.

Three fire trucks, from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation offices at Cherng Talay Municipality and Sirsoonthorn Municipality soon arrived at the scene, on Srisoonthorn Rd near the intersection with Route 4015.

Firefighters took 20 minutes to douse the blaze.

The home owner, Piti Pitisunee, 50, who serves as an assistant to the Phu Yai Baan (village chief) of Moo 4, Baan Bang Jo, told police that the fire started at the circuit breaker inside the house.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Mr Piti said that he saw sparks and smoke coming from the circuit breaker just before it caught fire.

Police estimate that that damage to items inside the house, including tools, an air conditioner, a computer and personal documents, totalled about B120,000.

Police had yet to estimate the damage to the outside of the house.

Capt Ponlawat reported that police believe that the cause of the fire was a short circuit, and did not suspect arson.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Weather warning just ‘regular’, but be aware says Phuket disaster chief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Suspected insurgent dies! Elephant attacks man? SuperCheap episode? || August 26
Region 8 Police blitz nets thousands of suspects, huge drugs haul, targets illegal racers
Police officer dies in pickup truck accident en route to Phuket
Police investigate drug addict’s death after convenience store episode
Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party
Dugong deaths spark calls for plastic ban
TM30: All in the name of security
Phuket Law: New mandatory employee leave requirements
Phuket Opinion: Making it personal
DMCR holds merit-making funeral ceremony for late dugongs
Hopewell petition rejected
Rescue workers trap three monitor lizards in houses and gardens in Kathu
Bangkok Airways launches new passenger lounges at Phuket Airport
Brazil’s Bolsonaro authorises army to help fight Amazon fires

 

Phuket community
Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party

Hark! What's that? Umbrellas and lounge chairs on the sand, both of which were wiped off Bang T...(Read More)

Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party

Hmmm...While it seems like MP Sira is trying to get at the roots of a an illegal project that slid t...(Read More)

Phuket Law: New mandatory employee leave requirements

HA HA good luck in enforcing this one ,dont you realise you are in Thailand ?...(Read More)

Karon Police reveal details of Norwegian arrested for death of Brit at Phuket resort

As I understand, bail is also depending on what the police report was. Trespassing or murder? Its ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Making it personal

Lets hope no corruption at high level Phuket Officialdom is playing a role is this affair. That woul...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Making it personal

Mr Sira is force fully shaking many trees. Sure some things will start moving. Probably a start wit...(Read More)

Rescue workers trap three monitor lizards in houses and gardens in Kathu

Released near Bang Pae Waterfall, that is a National Park area with rangers were visitors have to pa...(Read More)

Norwegian tourist charged for killing British man at Phuket resort

It is about a steak knife, not about just a fruit knife or 'burger' knife, guys....(Read More)

DMCR holds merit-making funeral ceremony for late dugongs

Then all repaired to a nearby restaurant for a delicious seafood dinner....(Read More)

Karon Police reveal details of Norwegian arrested for death of Brit at Phuket resort

Your initial reporting on this story were completely ridiculous. Many other outlets reported the sam...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 