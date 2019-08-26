Circuit breaker short starts house fire

PHUKET: An electrical circuit breaker has been blamed for setting a house on fire in Srisoonthorn, central Phuket, late yesterday afternoon (Aug 25).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 26 August 2019, 10:13AM

Sparks and smoke came from the circuit breaker in the house, before it set the home on fire. Photo; Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Ponlawat Ket of the Thalang Police was notified of the fire at 4pm.

Three fire trucks, from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation offices at Cherng Talay Municipality and Sirsoonthorn Municipality soon arrived at the scene, on Srisoonthorn Rd near the intersection with Route 4015.

Firefighters took 20 minutes to douse the blaze.

The home owner, Piti Pitisunee, 50, who serves as an assistant to the Phu Yai Baan (village chief) of Moo 4, Baan Bang Jo, told police that the fire started at the circuit breaker inside the house.

Mr Piti said that he saw sparks and smoke coming from the circuit breaker just before it caught fire.

Police estimate that that damage to items inside the house, including tools, an air conditioner, a computer and personal documents, totalled about B120,000.

Police had yet to estimate the damage to the outside of the house.

Capt Ponlawat reported that police believe that the cause of the fire was a short circuit, and did not suspect arson.