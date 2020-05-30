Kata Rocks
Cinemas reopen with strict anti-virus provisions

THAILAND: Cinemas will have to place single viewers or pairs of customers three seats apart, and they will not be allowed to eat or drink during the movie, when they reopen next week.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 30 May 2020, 10:15AM

People sitting close to each other at cinemas will be allowed when they reopen on Monday, with strict disease control rules in place. Photo: Bangkok Post file

People sitting close to each other at cinemas will be allowed when they reopen on Monday, with strict disease control rules in place. Photo: Bangkok Post file

Cinemas are among a wide range of businesses and activities allowed to resume on Monday (June 1), when the government will further ease restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Panpimol Wipulakorn, director-general of the Health Department, said yesterday (May 29) that adjacent seating would be limited at two people, and occupied seats must have three empty seats to the next occupied seats in the same row

Occupied seats in rows in front and behind will be positioned diagonally.

“This is to keep customers distant from each other, as they will be watching a movie for 2-3 hours,” Dr Panpimol said.

While inside the theatre watching a movie, viewers will be prohibited from eating or drinking, and be required to always wear a face mask, she said.

“Otherwise, people might remove their masks to eat or drink. And they might touch their face, or spray droplets of saliva.”

Food and beverages could be sold in cinema zones outside theatres, but sales and consumption will have to follow social distancing rules already imposed at restaurants.

Sanitisation of the premises will be compulsory after each screening. Health officials will check the cleanliness of air conditioning and ventilation systems at cinemas, Dr Panpimol said.

Customers must also be screened on entry, and use the Thai Chana QR phone scan when entering and leaving the cinema.

