PHUKET: Police believe that a burning cigarette butt was the cause of a fire at a house in Kathu today.

Friday 11 August 2017, 11:59AM

Capt Nipon Temsung of the Kathu Police inspects the scene of the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Tongtub

Firefighters received a report of a fire at a property in the Phanason Park Ville 1 housing complex on Soi Namtok, Kathu where it was stated that a person was stuck on the top floor of the property.

Firefighters arrived at the scene together with Capt Nipon Temsung of the Kathu Police to find smoke bellowing out from the top floor of the two-storey house.

Firefighters took half an hour to put out the fire and managed to safely bring the owner of the house down to the first floor.

One firefighter who attended the scene said, “The owner of the house, Ms Napapron Hazobroucq, 60, was not injured but there was quite a lot of property inside the house damaged.”

While Capt Nipon said, “At this stage we believe that the fire started from a cigarette butt that he Ms Napapron,s foreign husband had left burning in an ashtray. It is possible that the wind blow the cigarette onto the sofa causing it to catch alight.

“However, we are investing the incident to find the true cause of the fire,” Capt Nipon added.