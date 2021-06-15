Chulalongkorn University launches human trials of COVID-19 vaccine

THAILAND: Chulalongkorn University has confirmed it started human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, ChulaCov19, yesterday (June 14), with 72 volunteers receiving shots under the supervision of doctors, nurses and researchers. The tests on humans come after successful trials in monkeys and rats.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 15 June 2021, 03:23PM

Photo: Chulalongkorn University Facebook page/NNT

Professor Kiat Ruxrungtham said ChulaCov19 is an mRNA vaccine developed domestically, in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Professor Drew Weissman, the world-renowned scientist who invented the technology.

The vaccine is made from parts of the coronavirus’s genetic material, not the whole virus.

He explained that the body uses this tiny piece of genetic material to build a spike protein, which stimulates the immune system to fight the virus in case of infection.

After triggering the body to make proteins, the mRNA vaccine is destroyed and passes out of the body in a few days.

The second phase of human trials will involve 150-300 volunteers, who will receive the jab around August, to measure their immune response.