Chulalongkorn Hospital launches new transgender health clinic

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital has opened a new Gender Health Clinic (GHC), one of the first to focus specifically on catering to the needs of the transgender community.

health
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 19 June 2021, 05:21PM

Image: NNT

Image: NNT

Dr Thanapop Bampenpiankul, a specialist at the clinic, emphasized the clinic’s open-minded approach to healthcare provision, saying some transgender people are content to play out their assumed gender role just in the way they dress, while others want to use hormones or have sex-reassignment surgery, reports state news agency NNT.

Most transgender men, or those born female but who self-identify as male, want to remove their ovaries, but only 3%-4% want to undergo gender reassignment surgery, particularly as expert care is needed to avoid potentially life-threatening complications, Dr Thanapop said.

Dr Thanapop said the GHC provides sex-reassignment surgery services for transgender people, including top surgery to reshape their chests, bottom surgery to reshape the genitalia and other related procedures, such as cheek and jaw reshaping and Adam’s apple reduction.

The clinic is also a learning center for physicians and medical students and it has been working closely with Chulalongkorn University’s Centre of Excellence in Transgender Health, the report concluded.

 

