Chuan Leekpai graces grand opening of B6.6bn Carnival Magic

PHUKET: Chuan Leekpai, the former Prime Minister and current President of the National Assembly of Thailand as well as the incumbent Speaker of the House of Representatives, was in Phuket yesterday (Nov 26) for the official opening of new B6.6 billion Phuket FanataSea theme park ‘Carnival Magic’.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 27 November 2022, 06:40PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Chuan presided over the opening ceremony along with more than 1,500 guests, joined by Kittikorn Kewkacha, CEO of Phuket FantaSea PCL and Carnival Magic Co Ltd, and his father Pin Kewkacha, Founder and Chairman Phuket FantaSea and Chief Executive Officer at Safari World.

In announcing the impending opening of the theme park, which covers 100 rai beside Phuket FantaSea in Kamla, Mr Kittikorn in September said that Carnival Magic was forecast to attract about 2 million visitors by the end of 2023.

Visitors to the park are expected to comprise 70% foreign tourists and 30% Thai people, he added. Foreign tourists are expected to hail from India, China, Europe, Australia and Middle East countries.

“At present, the tourism situation in Phuket is in the process of recovering, but it is growing, especially in terms of foreign tourists,” Mr Kittikorn noted.

The park already hold nine Guinness World Records, including the largest LED structure consisting of 406,321 LED lights, the longest single chassis parade float measuring 72.1 metres (236.54 ft) and the most lights used in a light and sound show featuring 1,683,169 LED lights.

The grand opening of the park yesterday saw the launch of a promotional campaign for members of the media and for Thai nationals.

Members of the media get a B500 discount for entrance with a buffet dinner, paying B2,500 instead of B3,000.

Thai nationals need just show their ID card to get admission tickets with buffet dinner for B1,800 for adults and B1,700 for children, down from B2,500. The promotion will be open for purchase until April 31, 2023, and redeemable until October 31, 2023.