333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chuan Leekpai graces grand opening of B6.6bn Carnival Magic

Chuan Leekpai graces grand opening of B6.6bn Carnival Magic

PHUKET: Chuan Leekpai, the former Prime Minister and current President of the National Assembly of Thailand as well as the incumbent Speaker of the House of Representatives, was in Phuket yesterday (Nov 26) for the official opening of new B6.6 billion Phuket FanataSea  theme park ‘Carnival Magic’.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 27 November 2022, 06:40PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket
Photo: PR Phuket
Photo: PR Phuket
Photo: PR Phuket
Photo: PR Phuket
Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Chuan presided over the opening ceremony along with more than 1,500 guests, joined by Kittikorn Kewkacha, CEO of Phuket FantaSea PCL and Carnival Magic Co Ltd, and his father Pin Kewkacha, Founder and Chairman Phuket FantaSea and Chief Executive Officer at Safari World.

In announcing the impending opening of the theme park, which covers 100 rai beside Phuket FantaSea in Kamla, Mr Kittikorn in September said that Carnival Magic was forecast to attract about 2 million visitors by the end of 2023.

Visitors to the park are expected to comprise 70% foreign tourists and 30% Thai people, he added. Foreign tourists are expected to hail from India, China, Europe, Australia and Middle East countries.

“At present, the tourism situation in Phuket is in the process of recovering, but it is growing, especially in terms of foreign tourists,” Mr Kittikorn noted.

The park already hold nine Guinness World Records, including the largest LED structure consisting of 406,321 LED lights, the longest single chassis parade float measuring 72.1 metres (236.54 ft) and the most lights used in a light and sound show featuring 1,683,169 LED lights.

The grand opening of the park yesterday saw the launch of a promotional campaign for members of the media and for Thai nationals.

Members of the media get a B500 discount for entrance with a buffet dinner, paying B2,500 instead of B3,000.

Thai nationals need just show their ID card to get admission tickets with buffet dinner for B1,800 for adults and B1,700 for children, down from B2,500. The promotion will be open for purchase until April 31, 2023, and redeemable until October 31, 2023.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket arrivals hit 10,000 as more flights resumed
Protests in Shanghai as anger mounts over China’s zero-COVID policy
Russian crewman in hospital after cargo ship incident
Chon Buri car-theft gang busted
Phuket Opinion: Selling nightlife late closing short
Mum demands justice after soldier son killed in prison
Nine arrested on drugs, weapons charges
Officials still pushing for airport runway road to be finished
Bid for more drinking hours fails
Phuket boy ‘Gus’, and family, reach Mt Everest Base Camp
Phuket honours Rama VI
Health ministry asks to wear masks in crowded places
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket business crackdown, Homeless community committee, 4 more in Michelin Guide || November 25
Bangla readу to impress after another Big Cleaning Day
Reward offered for prisoner on the run

 

Phuket community
Health ministry asks to wear masks in crowded places

actually, it should be clear to everyone by now that neither a mask nor countless vaccinations prote...(Read More)

Health ministry asks to wear masks in crowded places

in all my time here in phuket during this flu plandemic i have never worn a mask and have remained u...(Read More)

Phuket arrivals hit 10,000 as more flights resumed

according to these numbers, things are looking pretty bad for europeans who have been punished with ...(Read More)

Health ministry asks to wear masks in crowded places

@Kurt Getting a bit Russophobe again ? Most tourists or expats don't wear a mask anymore. And ...(Read More)

Officials still pushing for airport runway road to be finished

@Parb: road over Cahlong? AHAHAH Both way around the dam already collapsed!!!!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Selling nightlife late closing short

Additionally, most countries stop serving alcohol at midnight or 1:00 and close the bars at 2. The ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Selling nightlife late closing short

Pretty lame opinion this time PN (IMHO). You generally imply that the basis of their decision (incre...(Read More)

Officials still pushing for airport runway road to be finished

Capricornball, Chaikon Co Ltd can't be sacked. In the contract between Chaikon and top Phuket Of...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Selling nightlife late closing short

great article right on the spot....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Selling nightlife late closing short

You refer to the committee as 'buffoons'? No one can ever answer my question about what make...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 