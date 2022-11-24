British International School, Phuket
Christmas Market at Phuket Boat Lagoon

Christmas Market at Phuket Boat Lagoon

Start From: Friday 9 December 2022, 06:00PM to Friday 9 December 2022, 10:00PM

The Phuket Boat Lagoon Christmas Market is back for 2022. Join us on the boardwalk at Lagoon Quay from 6 till 10pm. For more information call 076 239 680 or email customercare@phuketboatlagoon.com

Person : Phuket Boat Lagoon
Address : Phuket Boat Lagoon
Phone : 076 239 680

 

