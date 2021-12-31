BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Christmas Hospitality Golf Challenge 2021

Golf
By Press Release

Saturday 1 January 2022, 10:00AM

The winning team: Churchills. Pictured: Jimmy, Blair, Mark, Richard, James and Derek. Photo: Provided

The winning team: Churchills. Pictured: Jimmy, Blair, Mark, Richard, James and Derek. Photo: Provided

GOLF: A very special Christmas edition of the Phuket Hospitality Challenge Golf Tournament took place at Laguna Golf Phuket last Thursday (Dec 23).

 

An impressive field of 76 golfers played their merry little hearts out under the beating hot sun, battling for that elusive first place spot and their team’s name on the Trophy. The atmosphere was full of joy as everyone enjoyed some very warm welcomes at the Sponsors holes with festive nibbles and drinks being served.

Lady Pie, Drinks & Co, Angsana, Cassia, Banyan Tree, Banyan Tree Spa, Churchills, Captains Bar, Bollywood, B Health and The Hole in One bar all played and important part in making it a really enjoyable day out for everyone.

AXA Insurance PCL

The organiser, Mark Cameron of Asean Events, said, “It was fantastic to see many loyal supporters of the event returning and some new faces too and without their support and the holes sponsors support we wouldn’t have an event like this every year.

"Our charity raffle supporters also need some recognition as without their support we wouldn’t raise as much as we do for the charity. Many thanks to the Intercontinental Hotel in Kamala, Aquella Golf Course, Paradise Resort Koh Yao, Pullman Panwa, Four Points Sheraton and all the Laguna Resorts for all their kind donations, which in the end raised B120,000 for the Children’s First Fund (CFF).

"Lastly, a big, big thank you to Jason and his team at The Phuket News and Live 89.5FM for their ever-lasting media coverage of the event.”

To register your team and/or interest in becoming a sponsor for next year’s event, please visit www.lagunagolf.com/phuket or email golf@lagunaphuket.com or mark.hio1211@gmail.com for more information.

