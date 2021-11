Christmas Gala dinner at Cosmo

Start From: Saturday 25 December 2021, 07:30PM to Saturday 25 December 2021, 10:30PM

Enjoy the magic of Christmas whilst taking in the stunning view across Nai Harn Bay, over a sumptuous Buffet Dinner complete with all the trimmings at 7:30pm.

South African singer - songwriter Eric Canham will entertain you with festive songs throughout the evening while Santa Claus and his helpers will greet children with gifts.

THB 3,333 net per person. Children under 2 years eat free; from 2 up to 11 years at 50% off.