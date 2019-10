Christmas Fair 2019

Start From: Wednesday 4 December 2019, 02:30PM to Wednesday 4 December 2019, 06:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

We invite you to join UWCT and the Phuket community in a fun filled family day in celebration of "The Season for Giving". The 2019 Fair will host A Christmas Wishing Tree - come select a child profile and help fill Santa's Sleigh for Charity, Christmas Themed Student Performance, a Santa's Grotto with family photo opportunities, Retails, Sustainability and Ecco Friendly focused Gift and Services Stalls, a fantastic array of Festive Stalls, and Games for all to play.

2:30 - 6:30 Free Entry.