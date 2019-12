Christmas Eve Family Candlelight Service

Start From: Tuesday 24 December 2019, 05:30PM to Tuesday 24 December 2019, 07:00PM

Christmas Eve Service in Land and House Park, Chalong Join us for Christmas baking, Christmas Carols and a Christmas Message of Love Baking and treats at 5:30pm, followed by Carols and a Message at 6:00pm Enjoy the reason for the season with the whole family this holiday season.