Start From: Monday 24 December 2018, 06:30PM to Monday 24 December 2018, 10:30PM

Indulge in a traditional Christmas feast featuring all your seasonal favourites as well as fine internationals fare. A live performance by Thailand's first and only International pop opera band, Fivera, will enhance the Festive joy and cheers. Cocktail Reception: 6.30 PM - 7.00 PM at the hotel lobby. Dinner: 7.00 PM - 10.30 PM at the pool deck. Price: THB 3,000++ per person.