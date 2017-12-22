Celebrate the Christmas Eve spirit and indulge in a spectacular family style culinary experience. Soak up sunset with stunning views of the Andaman Sea at Ocean View Restaurant. Experience an authentic flavors and embark on a culinary festive delicacies including Butter herb roasted turkey, Christmas salad, Chestnut Pumpkin Soup and on top with Trifle, Chocolate mousse, Christmas sugar truffles. Dinner from 6.30 pm THB 1,450++ per person. Limited availability, please call +66 (0)76 380 500 or email rsvn@diamondcliff.com for booking inquiries.
Christmas Eve at Ocean View Restaurant
Start From: Sunday 24 December 2017, 06:30PM
to Sunday 24 December 2017, 10:30PM