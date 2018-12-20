THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Christmas Dinner at Irish Times

Start From: Tuesday 25 December 2018, 12:00PM to Tuesday 25 December 2018, 10:00PM

Three course traditional Christmas Dinner. THB 1,200 nett per person. Bookings 089 972 5122.

Person : Irish Times Pub, Jungceylon Phuket
Address : Irish Times Pub, Jungceylon Phuket
Phone : 089 972 5122

Security:

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Year’s Eve countdown party
White & Gold NYE 2018 Party
Raw Movement is the Key to Vitality @ Outrigger Laguna Phuket
New Years Eve. Party & Dinner Buffet @ Friendship Beach
Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019
New Years Eve Under The Stars
Celebrate New Year Eve
Brent Burns Takeover
Baba Beach Club Phuket Room Service Presents Heidi
Avenue of Stars
Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner
Christmas Dinner at ANGUS O’TOOL’S KARON BEACH
Boat Lagoon Weekend 1-2 March 2019
Boat Lagoon Weekend 1-2 February 2019
Boat Lagoon Weekend 11-12 January 2019

 

Phuket community
Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

Beacuse of reason lack of visa issue problem some courruption in Bangladesh employ in working Thai E...(Read More)

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

Here's a wild idea: instead of trying to get tacky mass tourism tourists to visit the Land of Sm...(Read More)

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

Where do they get these figures from? The place is like a ghost town....(Read More)

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’

Is this why there are 20 speedboats for sale suddenly on Viset road in Rawai? Or is that because of ...(Read More)

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

Errr- Insp K the beach chairs were removed by the authorities. You really do exist in a parallel uni...(Read More)

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

Believe that TAT gets money from the Government after how many tourists are registered in to Thailan...(Read More)

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

There's about 20 speed boats for sale in Rawai all parked together on land. Not down...plz :D...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’

. ThePhuketNews wrote: Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ...(Read More)

Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

Wow, I have many wrong road doings by these professional drivers on my front and back dash cams, mos...(Read More)

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

TAT Chief strikes back? Wow. Who is interested in inaccurate TAT tourist number bookkeeping and pep ...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Go Air
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
Thailand Yacht Show
JW Marriott Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
777 Beach Condo

 