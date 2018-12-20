Christmas Dinner at Irish Times

Three course traditional Christmas Dinner. THB 1,200 nett per person. Bookings 089 972 5122.
Start From: Tuesday 25 December 2018, 12:00PM to Tuesday 25 December 2018, 10:00PM
Person :
|Irish Times Pub, Jungceylon Phuket
Address :
|Irish Times Pub, Jungceylon Phuket
Phone :
|089 972 5122
