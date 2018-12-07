THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Christmas Dinner at ANGUS O’TOOL’S KARON BEACH

Start From: Tuesday 25 December 2018, 01:00PM to Tuesday 25 December 2018, 11:30PM

Served from 1pm-Midnight Starters: Roast Turkey with All the Trimmings, Christmas Pudding. 840 Baht Per Head. Book Now.

Person : ANGUS O’TOOL’S KARON BEACH
Address : ANGUS O’TOOL’S KARON BEACH
Phone : 076 398 262

Security:

Have a news tip-off? Click here

White & Gold NYE 2018 Party
Avenue of Stars
Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner
Raw Movement is the Key to Vitality @ Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Boat Lagoon Weekend 1-2 March 2019
Boat Lagoon Weekend 1-2 February 2019
Boat Lagoon Weekend 11-12 January 2019
Christmas Eve. Dinner Buffet & Party @ Friendship Beach
Oliver Osborne takeover
ZUMA returns to Anantara Layan
Family weekend Art Fair
Baba Beach Club Phuket presents Patrick Topping
TREVOR CROOK with special guest BRIAN AYLWARD
Baba Beach Club Phuket presents Miss Foster
Opening Cocktail ReceptionML. Tri Devakul Art Exhibition

 

Phuket community
Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

Instead of subsidising farmers, this whole 'helping the poor' affair is purely vote buying f...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

Yes, police and all kind of other thai officials are catching people who rent out property/rooms ill...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

Wondering if the big companies in Cuba or African countries selling their sugar cane below world mar...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

Its a real thing. There are thousands of people running on line businesses, that take dozens / hundr...(Read More)

Shops pledge to cut plastic bag use, one day a month

One day a month? What is the meaning of that? Something symbolic, not substantial? Oh wait, we live...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Nothing wrong with the thinking that people working in the Public health sector should be open and t...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

Nothing to do with the government? Rubber, rice, sugar corn, etc, any thai government was/is involv...(Read More)

Man survives high-speed slam into six-wheeled truck

Many locals drive as they are alone on the road, look for nothing. It's all because of the...me-...(Read More)

Karon residents petition Governor over barrier blocking ‘public road’

Hahaha, even the highest Island authorities and officials do not follow orders, so what to expect fr...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

i think it would better and more fun if....1point for correct prediction (win,lose or draw) and 2poi...(Read More)

 

ZUMA Restaurant
China International Boat Show 2019
Go Air
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand

 