Start From: Tuesday 25 December 2018, 12:00PM to Tuesday 25 December 2018, 12:00AM

It’s definitely a Jingle Bell Time @ Two Chefs Bar & Grill

Come and celebrate Christmas Day with us at Two Chefs Bar & Grill Patong Branch on Tuesday the 25th of December 2018 from 12pm to 12am.

Our Executive Head Chef Daniel from England have prepared a 4 course Traditional Christmas set menu dinner that will surely light up your holiday cheer!

Price is 995baht per person.

For details and reservations visit our Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/twochefsthailand