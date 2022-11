CHRISTMAS CHARITY PANTO SHOW

Start From: Saturday 10 December 2022, 07:30PM to Sunday 11 December 2022, 07:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

LAUGHTER AND CHRISTMAS CHEER A SHOW FOR ALL AGES Following from last year’s 4 sellout shows with 420 people in attendance, this year we only have 2 shows. So BOOK NOW to avoid disappointment. A THEATRIX production at the Junkyard Theatre, Grind Cafe Early Bird Discount until Nov 30 only Booking: phuketcharity@gmail.com Proceeds to educate 320 underprivileged children at the Good Shepherd Phuket Town