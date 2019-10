Chow Down for Charity

Start From: Saturday 30 November 2019, 06:00PM to Saturday 30 November 2019, 11:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

On November 30th, dine at one of our exclusive participating restaurants, savoring the unique Chef's Table menu specially created for the evening. 100% of ticket donations go to Phuket Has Been Good To Us to teach English to underprivileged children. Seating is limited! For bookings and inquiries: tina@phukethasbeengoodtous.org or 080 143 9554 or message Chow Down For Charity on Facebook!