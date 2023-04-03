333 at the beach
Chongqing Airlines launches direct flights to Phuket

PHUKET: Chongqing Airlines became the latest airline flying direct from mainland China to Phuket with the arrival of Flight OQ2093 from Chongqing landing at Phuket International Airport late yesterday afternoon (Apr 2).

tourismChinesetransport
By The Phuket News

Monday 3 April 2023, 04:36PM

The Airbus A320neo touched down at 5:58pm with 128 tourists on board, reported the Special Affairs and Public Relations Division at the Phuket International Airport Administration Department (AoT Phuket).

On hand to welcome the arrivals were AoT staff led by administrative officer Wiwattana Tamjoy, handing out souvenir gifts as the tourists disembarked via Gate 15 at the International Passenger Terminal.

The new service (CKG-HKT) will operate four times a week throughout April, ramping up to daily flights throughout May, reported the Airports of Thailand Co Ltd ground service company AOTGA.

The launch of the new flight service marked Chongqing Airlines becoming the 61st airline currently operating flights to Phuket International Airport, AOTGA also reported.

Chongqing, with an estimated urban population of 16.34 million as of 2020, is the fourth largest city in China by population, after Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen.

