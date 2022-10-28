Chonburi FC axes Worawut after drink-driving shame

FOOTBALL: Chonburi FC parted ways with Worawut Sukuna yesterday (Oct 27), sacking the Thai League 1 goalie after criticism it had been too lenient in only suspending him after Wednesday morning’s fatal drink-driving accident.

Football

By Bangkok Post

Friday 28 October 2022, 02:00PM

Worawut: Caused fatal crash. Photo: Bangkok Post

The team’s announcement yesterday said it had reconsidered his punishment and decided to axe the 23-year-old, effective immediately, reports the Bangkok Post.

The sacking came after Sasis Singtothong resigned as team manager on Wednesday night to show responsibility for what occurred. “I would like to apologise on behalf of the player,” Mr Sasis said.

Mr Sasis said he was with a group of players, including Worawut, on Tuesday night but he returned home early.

Worawut was driving the car that hit a 62-year-old woman during her morning walk along the bike lane on a road in Muang district of Chon Buri about 4:30am. Her male companion was injured and taken to Chon Buri Hospital.

Police said Worawut had tested well above the blood alcohol limit for driving. He was charged with drunk driving and negligent driving causing death.

“Should the club take stronger action? This is a big issue including a death. But the action taken by the club was only dropping him from the squad,” one fan posted on the team’s Facebook account on Wednesday.

Worawut’s bright future now looks bleak. He was reportedly on a B10 million contract signed two years ago.

The Sharks are third in the Thai League 1 table, behind leaders Buriram United and Bangkok United.