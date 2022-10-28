British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chonburi FC axes Worawut after drink-driving shame

Chonburi FC axes Worawut after drink-driving shame

FOOTBALL: Chonburi FC parted ways with Worawut Sukuna yesterday (Oct 27), sacking the Thai League 1 goalie after criticism it had been too lenient in only suspending him after Wednesday morning’s fatal drink-driving accident.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Friday 28 October 2022, 02:00PM

Worawut: Caused fatal crash. Photo: Bangkok Post

Worawut: Caused fatal crash. Photo: Bangkok Post

The team’s announcement yesterday said it had reconsidered his punishment and decided to axe the 23-year-old, effective immediately, reports the Bangkok Post.

The sacking came after Sasis Singtothong resigned as team manager on Wednesday night to show responsibility for what occurred. “I would like to apologise on behalf of the player,” Mr Sasis said.

Mr Sasis said he was with a group of players, including Worawut, on Tuesday night but he returned home early.

Worawut was driving the car that hit a 62-year-old woman during her morning walk along the bike lane on a road in Muang district of Chon Buri about 4:30am. Her male companion was injured and taken to Chon Buri Hospital.

C and C Marine

Police said Worawut had tested well above the blood alcohol limit for driving. He was charged with drunk driving and negligent driving causing death.

“Should the club take stronger action? This is a big issue including a death. But the action taken by the club was only dropping him from the squad,” one fan posted on the team’s Facebook account on Wednesday.

Worawut’s bright future now looks bleak. He was reportedly on a B10 million contract signed two years ago.

The Sharks are third in the Thai League 1 table, behind leaders Buriram United and Bangkok United.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Celest has her eyes on the prize
‘Doesn’t get bigger than this’: Finch relishes England MCG showdown
ONE Championship, Globo form alliance
‘Forget the controversies and focus on football’ at Qatar World Cup, says Zidane
Verstappen claims emotional US GP victory
Sainz on pole after Leclerc cops penalty
Liverpool lose at Forest, Haaland hits double for Man City
Jonathan Di Bella wins ONE kickboxing world title
Villa sack Gerrard as Ronaldo casts shadow over Man Utd
Thai rider wins World Jet Ski Championship
Kickboxing Championship set to make debut
Australian sports stars revolt over mining, fossil fuel sponsorships
Mai Khao hosts fundraising bike race for local schools
Man City stumble gives Spurs, Chelsea hope of title fight
Benzema wins Ballon d’Or as Putellas retains women’s prize

 

Phuket community
Cabinet backs expats owning land

Who invented the idea to request foreigner to 'invest' B40 million in order to be able to ow...(Read More)

Demolition of bypass abandoned hotel to begin

What was the 30 years 'thinking' of the owner of that 30 years abondoned incomplete hotel co...(Read More)

Health checkups for inmates as mobile unit visits Phuket prison

Phuket Red Cross distributed consumer goods to inmates at the prison. Is this because the Phuket pri...(Read More)

Cabinet backs expats owning land

See the sky rocketing land prices since after the Tsunami. All Thai <--> Thai selling/buying....(Read More)

Officials to open Chalong-Patong road

so they can grade & surface a 3km stretch but can't fix an exisiting road with a section of ...(Read More)

Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket

@Kamala Pete, 1: building ferry terminals at by you named beaches would partly 'industrialize...(Read More)

Thailand ‘to benefit from Xi’s ascension,’ say academics

No he won't Kurt. What reason do you have for saying that? None, as usual. ...(Read More)

Signs removed at Layan Beach

The infestation of illegal agressive Thai beach chair tugs, feeling so free, so very visible, is onl...(Read More)

Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket

Also Pete, let's not neglect to mention the inevitable tragedies that would be expected with num...(Read More)

Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket

Sure Kamala Pete, just throw up a few jetties at every beach along the west coast. Don't worry a...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 