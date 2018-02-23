MARINE: Renowned Phuket boatbuilder Cholamark Boat Co Ltd has taken a leap into the future in local boating and is presenting at the Thailand Yacht Show this week rigid-inflatable boats (RIBs) with electric outboard engines made by Torqeedo in Germany.

Friday 23 February 2018, 03:33PM

Highfield OM 390 model with 20 HP electric outboard engine.

“Our Highfielfd tenders with Hypalon tubes and aluminium hulls are a perfect match for this new generation of outboard engines,” notes Cholamark company owner and founder Hans Martin.

“At the Thailand Yacht Show at Ao Po Grand Marina (on Feb 22-25) from 3pm till 6pm visitors will have the opportunity to test our tenders with Torqeedo electric outboard engines, powered by state-of-the-art lithium-ion batteries made in Germany,” he added.

The batteries can be charged by shore power or by solar energy, Mr Martin notes.

“One of our boats at the show features a bimini top with eight solar panels generating sufficient power to run a 3hp electric outboard engine,” he explained.

“We are also presenting a powerful Cholamark-built 7.2m RIB with two 200hp gasoline outboard engines. This boat is a perfect choice for commercial operators looking for a chase or rescue boat,” Mr Martin explained.

“In an emergency situation when only one of its 200hp outboard engines is working, the boat will still reach a top speed of 37 knots,” he added.

The Cholamark booth at the Thailand Yacht Show is at A9. Tenders for trials are at berth Z1. The Phuket News is a proud media partner of the Thailand Yacht Show.