“Our Highfielfd tenders with Hypalon tubes and aluminium hulls are a perfect match for this new generation of outboard engines,” notes Cholamark company owner and founder Hans Martin.
“At the Thailand Yacht Show at Ao Po Grand Marina (on Feb 22-25) from 3pm till 6pm visitors will have the opportunity to test our tenders with Torqeedo electric outboard engines, powered by state-of-the-art lithium-ion batteries made in Germany,” he added.
The batteries can be charged by shore power or by solar energy, Mr Martin notes.
“One of our boats at the show features a bimini top with eight solar panels generating sufficient power to run a 3hp electric outboard engine,” he explained.
“We are also presenting a powerful Cholamark-built 7.2m RIB with two 200hp gasoline outboard engines. This boat is a perfect choice for commercial operators looking for a chase or rescue boat,” Mr Martin explained.
“In an emergency situation when only one of its 200hp outboard engines is working, the boat will still reach a top speed of 37 knots,” he added.
The Cholamark booth at the Thailand Yacht Show is at A9. Tenders for trials are at berth Z1. The Phuket News is a proud media partner of the Thailand Yacht Show.
Be the first to comment.