Chocolicious Easter Brunch

Start From: Sunday 4 April 2021, 12:00PM to Sunday 4 April 2021, 03:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Banyan Tree Phuket Brunch is back with a Chocolicious addition!! Book your Easter family & friends gathering and join our kids chocolate egg hunt as well as a very special adults egg hunt with fabulous prizes for Banyan Tree Spa and a 1 Night Stay at Banyan Tree Phuket! Book Now! Brunch Buffet from - THB 1,999 P.P. Email - FB-Phuket@banyantree.com, call - 076 372 400.