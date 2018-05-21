BANGKOK: A Chinese woman abducted by five people after arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport from Hong Kong and held for B10 million ransom was found safe on a roadside in Bang Na, Bangkok, 14 days later.

Monday 21 May 2018, 05:52PM

Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, deputy tourist police chief, shakes hands with Jincai Chen, 39, the ransomed Chinese woman, at a press conference at Suvarnabhumi airport police station in Samut Prakan province today (May 21). Photo: Somchai Poomlard

Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, said today that Jincai Chen, 39, arrived on a flight from Hong Kong about 9:30pm on May 6.

She was abducted by five people, four Chinese and a Thai woman, and a ransom demand made to her husband – a Tanzanian citizen of Korean origin – for 2mn yuan (about B10mn).

Last Friday (May 18) the victim’s husband sought help from police, saying he and relatives had paid the ransom but the gang then demanded 1mn yuan more (about B5mn).

Maj Gen Surachet said that from May 6 to 18 the gang kept the victim at a hotel in Bangkok and then took her to a rented house in Pattaya, and then a house on Koh Samet in Rayong province.

She was then returned to Bangkok, kept blindfolded all the way, and set free on Saturday (May 19) on the side of Bang Na-Trat Rd (Theparat Rd) in Bang Na district, Bangkok.

The woman contacted relatives who in turn called the police.

The deputy commissioner identified the Thai suspect as Wansikan Termthanapat and the four Chinese as Wenqu Sun, Ming Song, Dongliang Sun and Meiling Kai, a woman.

He said the Chinese suspects had left the country before the woman was found on Saturday. Police were hunting for Ms Wansikan and other possible accomplices in Thailand.

